Racine man sentenced to life in prison for homicide during 2018 home-invasion robbery attempt in rural Wheatland

The 26-year-old Racine man convicted in the 2018 shooting death of Joseph Riley at a home in Wheatland will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Anthony Harris was convicted by a Kenosha County jury in February of first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a mandatory life sentence, and was sentenced Friday. He was also convicted of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting of Eva Lofton, along with felony conspiracy to commit armed robbery and felony burglary. He was sentenced to another 33 years in prison on the last three counts.

He’s been in custody in the Kenosha County Jail since Nov. 21, 2018.

“The sentence I hope reflects the seriousness of the crimes and will deter others,” Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said Monday. “His sentence is life in prison. ... It was a horrible crime and it scared people West of the I.”

Harris now is the fourth of five people charged in the home invasion case to be convicted.

Markeith Wilson, 23, of Racine, was convicted by a jury of the same four charges and earlier sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole. He’s currently housed at Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun.

DeMarco Hudson, 22, of Racine, pleaded guilty to felonies of murder during an armed robbery and recklessly endangering safety in February. His sentencing hearing is set for May 6.

Christina May, 44, of Lake Geneva, pleaded guilty last April to conspiracy to commit armed robbery and is serving a nine-year prison sentence.

Also charged is Augustine Sanchez, 23, of Racine. His case is making its way through the court system. He is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, felony burglary and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. A status conference is set for May 31.

“What’s really gratifying is the family of Joe Riley and Eva Lofton, they got some justice today,” Graveley said after Harris was convicted in February. “I think we’re a lot closer to some finality for them, so that’s really great.”

According to the criminal complaint, May, who was friends with Riley, was behind in rent and in need of money when she contacted Sanchez and told him Riley would be a “soft target” and would be in possession of marijuana and cash.

A potential robbery was set up for Nov. 14, 2018, but it didn’t go as planned. The following night, all four men came to the house and kicked in the door, then Riley, Wilson and Harris exchanged gunfire. Riley was killed and Lofton suffered extensive injuries.

One key piece of evidence came from Mike Sorenson, an examiner with the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, who testified during the four-day trial that each of the bullets recovered from Riley came from Harris’ gun.

