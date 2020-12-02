Racine man wanted for Kenosha homicide held on $1 million bond

A Racine man wanted since early October for killing a Kenosha resident was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Dane County and is now being held on $1 million bond.
Nathan Shaw, 29, of the 500 block of Park Avenue in Racine, was charged Oct. 6 with first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery for the shooting death of 40-year-old Nicholas Christman.
Christman was killed Aug. 19 as he and another man left a friend’s apartment on the 5100 block of 25th Avenue. According to the criminal complaint, Shaw and his co-defendant, Giovanni Daniel, 27, were waiting outside to rob Christman’s friend, who they believed would have money and drugs.
The complaint states that Shaw and Daniel allegedly drew handguns and demanded cash from the friend, taking his backpack and forcing him to empty his pockets. As they did, Christman tried to intervene and was shot.
Police found Christman lying dead in the backyard of the apartment he had just left. His friend had fled. A handgun was found on the ground in a nearby alley.
Located in Madison
Daniel has been in custody since Aug. 23 on a probation hold and was charged for the homicide in October. But Shaw has avoided being taken into custody until now.
Kenosha Police said he was taken into custody in Madison by U.S. Marshals about two weeks ago and held in Dane County before being transferred to Kenosha Tuesday.
At his initial court appearance Wednesday, Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Zachary Brost said police initially attempted to take Shaw into custody days after the shooting.
“On Aug. 23 of this year officers from the Kenosha Police Department as well as the Racine Police Department went to the defendant’s residence in Racine to execute a search warrant,” Brost said, saying that the SWAT team from Racine was on hand to enter the house. While they were there, Brost said, a Racine officer saw Shaw on a bicycle and yelled at him to stop. Instead Shaw rode away, then got off the bike and ran on foot. “Police set up a perimeter,” but were unable to find Shaw, Brost said.
“After his arrest (by U.S. Marshals), Mr. Shaw was causing problems in the Dane County Jail and had to be placed in a restraint chair,” Brost said.
Although the bond amount on Shaw’s warrant was $750,000, Court Commissioner Larry Keating raised the bond to $1 million based on Brost’s concern that Shaw was a flight risk.
Daniel, who is also charged with first-degree intentional homicide, is being held on $500,000. Shaw and Daniel are next expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Dec. 10.
