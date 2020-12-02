Racine man wanted for Kenosha homicide held on $1 million bond

A Racine man wanted since early October for killing a Kenosha resident was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Dane County and is now being held on $1 million bond.

Nathan Shaw, 29, of the 500 block of Park Avenue in Racine, was charged Oct. 6 with first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery for the shooting death of 40-year-old Nicholas Christman.

Christman was killed Aug. 19 as he and another man left a friend’s apartment on the 5100 block of 25th Avenue. According to the criminal complaint, Shaw and his co-defendant, Giovanni Daniel, 27, were waiting outside to rob Christman’s friend, who they believed would have money and drugs.

The complaint states that Shaw and Daniel allegedly drew handguns and demanded cash from the friend, taking his backpack and forcing him to empty his pockets. As they did, Christman tried to intervene and was shot.

Police found Christman lying dead in the backyard of the apartment he had just left. His friend had fled. A handgun was found on the ground in a nearby alley.

Located in Madison

Daniel has been in custody since Aug. 23 on a probation hold and was charged for the homicide in October. But Shaw has avoided being taken into custody until now.

