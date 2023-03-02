A man employed in Kenosha has been charged with more than a dozen felony counts of possession of child pornography after multiple cyber tips led to his arrest Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, 32-year-old Racine resident Blake Michael Anderson has been charged with 14 counts of possession of child pornography.

The Kenosha Police Department initially received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in late February, 2022 about a social media account that had uploaded illegal media.

A second tip in July, 2022 and two more in August 2022 led to the discovery of several other social media accounts also uploading illegal media, all of which shared a phone number with the initial account.

Detectives served a search warrant for one of the social media accounts in late July, finding the phone number was associated with Anderson. Subsequent investigation determined that Anderson was an employed at a Kenosha business, and was observed driving a vehicle registered to another person.

Using the registered address of the vehicle, law enforcement located Anderson’s residence, and on March 1 took him into custody as he was driving to Kenosha, seizing his cell phone.

The owner of the vehicle and the residence spoke with officers, explaining Anderson was renting a room at the residence.

Anderson admitted the phone number was previously his, but claimed he had since gotten a new one. He denied having any relation to the several media accounts named in the cyber tips.

Data downloaded from the seized phone showed the user names associated with the cyber tips were located on Anderson’s phone, along with 20-30 videos and photographs of child pornography.

