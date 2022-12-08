Racine men in pursuit that caused Woodman's Market to be temporarily closed charged in Kenosha County

The two Racine men who fled from law enforcement officers in a chance that also temporarily caused a popular Kenosha grocery store to close last week have been charged with a series of crimes.

Dasean Lafay Williams, 30, and Devion Demarco Garrett, 34, were each charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felonies of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to deliver 1,000 to 2,500 grams of THC. Garrett was also charged with attempting to elude a law enforcement officer in a vehicle and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Both men made their initial appearance at Intake Court where Commissioner Loren Keating imposed a $50,000 cash bond on Williams and a $75,000 cash bond on Garrett. They are both set to appear again in court next week for their respective preliminary hearings.

According to the criminal complaint, On Nov. 29 around 1 p.m. a Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputy was observing northbound traffic for Interstate 94 at the Highway ML overpass in the Village of Pleasant Prairie when he observed a dark blue SUV that appeared to be traveling faster than the other vehicles around it, and its rear license plate appeared to have a plastic over it.

The deputy began to accelerate to catch up to the vehicle that then began making multiple changes into other lanes in an attempt to increase distance from the deputy.

As the vehicle approached the Hwy. 165 overpass it passed traffic on the outside shoulder, according to the criminal complaint, and the deputy continued following it northbound. The vehicle then exited at Highway C and then turned north onto the East Frontage Road at high speed. The deputy eventually located the SUV in the cattails north of Frontage Road and south of the La Quinta Inn in at 7540 118th Ave. with smoke coming out from under its hood.

Assisted by another deputy with a K-9 partner, they approached the vehicle, which they found to be unoccupied but deputies located a wallet with a Wisconsin driver’s license for Garrett inside, according to the complaint. The vehicle was also still in drive.

Deputies were advised by dispatch that three males were seen running in the parking lot of La Quinta Inn, which was approximately 100 yards from the scene of the crash. While monitoring the scene, one of the men was observed throwing a firearm in a garbage can of the hotel.

Deputies later found two semi-automatic loaded pistols inside of it.

The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted the deputies and one officer found several large plastic bags of marijuana at the end of the trail near the parking lot of the hotel.

Garrett was arrested at the hotel and was muddy and wet. He also reportedly had the key fob for the crashed SUV in one of his pockets. At the time, Garrett was on felony probation for possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to deliver designer drugs.

Williams was observed running toward a nearby gas station and then a motel. Williams was ultimately arrested and had marijuana and $2,000 in cash on him. At the time, Williams had a warrant for his arrest out of Racine County. He was also on felony probation for manufacturing or delivering designer drugs, substantial battery and possession with intent to deliver THC.

Deputies responded to nearby Woodman’s Market to apprehend a third suspect. It was reported that a third suspect was out of breath and asking customers in the store's parking lot for a ride. The store was evacuated and closed for over an hour but the suspect was not located. Woodman's was closed for over an hour as law enforcement worked to clear the store.

Garrett later said that there were only two occupants inside the SUV. Video surveillance footage of nearby businesses also showed that only two men were involved in the incident.

The large vacuum sealed bags of a green leafy substance tested positive for marijuana. The total weight was a little over 4 pounds, according to the complaint.

The two small baggies found on Williams totaled about 15 grams and also tested positive for marijuana.