Re-trial of Mark Jensen begins with opening statements after jury sworn in

The jury re-trial of Mark D. Jensen, the Pleasant Prairie man accused of poisoning and suffocating his wife to death in 1998, began Wednesday morning with opening statements from the prosecution and defense.

Opening statements in the high-profile trial began after the jury, made up of nine men and seven women that were selected after two days of questioning, was sworn in.

Mark Jensen, who was convicted in February 2008 of the murder of 40-year-old Julie Jensen inside their Carol Beach home, is standing trial again in Kenosha County Circuit Court after years of appeals and battles in state and federal courts.

Mark Jensen, now 63, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, and he remains in custody on a $1.2 million cash bond in Kenosha. He faces life in prison.

An early 2021 U.S. Supreme Court ruling paved the way for this trial expected to last about five weeks. The nation’s highest court declined to hear the case after an appeal of a Wisconsin State Supreme Court ruling that Mark Jensen should receive a new trial without a letter used as evidence in the first trial.

Mark Jensen, according to prosecutors, killed his wife by poisoning her with ethylene glycol, more commonly known as antifreeze, and then suffocating her while she lay in bed dying in order to be with a mistress, and out of anger over a previous affair. They also allege he searched the internet for ways to make her death look like a suicide and terrorized her for years.

In 2008, Mark Jensen was convicted on evidence that included a letter Julie Jensen wrote before her death and gave to a neighbor. In it, she wrote that “if anything happens to me” that her husband “would be my first suspect,” among other things.

The letter was revealed after her death. The so-called “letter from the grave” will not be allowed into evidence during this trial.

Mark Jensen has maintained his innocence for decades. His attorneys have argued Julie Jensen was depressed and died by suicide after framing her husband for her death. In court Wednesday, Mark Jensen wore a dark suit. His mother sat behind him in the gallery.

The original prosecutor, Robert Jambois, a former Kenosha County District attorney, is back as a special prosecutor before Judge Anthony Milisauskas, now the third Kenosha County Circuit Court judge to preside over the matter.

Mark Jensen is represented by a team of defense attorneys led by Bridget Krause.

The prosecution’s opening statement lasted about an hour and was presented by Deputy District Attorney Carli McNeil. She opened with a photo on television monitors of Julie Jensen with her two young sons.

McNeil said Julie Jensen’s family was “everything to her” and she did not die by suicide.

“In this case the evidence you’re going to hear is that the defendant murdered his wife with ethylene glycol, that this was not Julie Jensen ingesting that substance to commit suicide,” McNeill said.

“You’re going to hear that evidence about the ethylene glycol in Julie Jensen’s blood and in her stomach, and other evidence of that poisoning in her system. You may even see some photos from the autopsy showing evidence from the inside of her body.”

McNeil said the poison causes a slow and painful death because it destroys one’s kidneys.

McNeil also detailed some evidence that the state will present to the jury, including internet searches, emails and medical examiner reports.

Although Julie Jensen had an affair during their marriage with a co-worker, McNeil said she “immediately regretted it” but that Mark Jensen “never forgave” her for it.

The affair, according to McNeil, sparked a “campaign of covert harassment” against Julie Jensen by Mark Jensen in the years before her death. McNeil said Mark Jensen targeted his wife with pornographic images of males placed on their property, fake and harassing phone calls and disturbing emails.

“These days we have a word for it,” McNeil said. “We call it gaslighting.”

McNeil also said Julie Jensen stuck with Mark Jensen “for the sake of the boys.”

Mackenzie Renner presented opening statements on behalf of the defense.

Renner said Jensen was a “distraught mess of a man” in the moments after he found his wife dead with “snot bubbling up” and “trouble standing.”

Renner said the Jensens were “just like every other family” that faced hardships.

Renner also called Julie Jensen an “unreliable narrator” and said Julie Jensen said disturbing and inconsistent things to acquaintances before her death about Mark Jensen.

“Julie Jensen took her own life. The evidence will show as much,” Renner said. Mr. Jensen is not a murderer.”

The first witness questioned after opening statements was Ruth Vorwald, a close friend Julie Jensen and who lived near the Jensen family.

On the day of her death Vorwald said she wondered “how is this possible?” and believed that Julie Jensen was not suicidal.

When she spoke with Mark Jensen that day and asked what happened to her close friend, Vorwald said Mark Jensen had “no emotion.”

Vorwald also said Mark Jensen acted as if he was “at a cocktail party” during his wife’s wake because he was laughing and chatting with people during the visitation.

“I was watching him to see how he was behaving,” she said.