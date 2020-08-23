Records lawsuit filed against sheriff

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 2003, a Kenosha firefighter was stopped by a sheriff’s deputy for drunk driving and was found to be in possession of a loaded gun and open alcohol containers.

The firefighter was neither arrested nor charged with a crime, simply released into the custody of the fire chief, according to news reports at the time.

Kevin Mathewson of Somers, a private investigator, recently requested the incident reports from that traffic stop. Instead of releasing the records, as it had to the reporter in 2003, the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department denied the request in a form letter, claiming that the reports from the incident were “medical records.”

“The Sheriff’s denial is groundless,” said Attorney Tom Kamenick, president and founder of the Wisconsin Transparency Project. “Exemptions for medical records are very narrow and don’t apply to reports generated while performing law enforcement functions.”

Mathewson filed a lawsuit in Kenosha County Circuit Court last week, asking the court to order the sheriff to release the records. If the court finds that the sheriff violated the Open Records Law, the department will be liable for Mathewson’s court costs and attorney fees, and potentially punitive damages.