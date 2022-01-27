Report of mass shooting at Somers restaurant confirmed as a false alarm

SOMERS — A report of a robbery and mass shooting at a Somers restaurant proved to be unfounded, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department confirmed Thursday morning.
Deputies and Somers Fire and Rescue units were dispatched at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting at Bob's on Sheridan, a popular breakfast eatery located at 422 Sheridan Road (Highway 32).
Further police radio traffic indicated that there was a report of a robbery and that five people had possibly been shot.
But after the first deputy arrived on scene, dispatchers advised that the call was a false alarm.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.
Officials released information Monday about the shooting at the Somers House tavern near Kenosha that left three people dead and three injured.
IN PHOTOS: Images from the April 18, 2021 Somers House shooting scene
Somers House investigation
Investigators confer April 18 outside the Somers House Tavern, 1548 Sheridan Road, after three people were killed and three others were wounded. The trial for Rakayo Vinson, charged in the shootings, begins Monday morning before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder.
FILE PHOTO, Kenosha News
Somers House shooting
An investigator looks for evidence April 18 outside of the Somers House Tavern, 1548 Sheridan Road, after three people were killed and three others shot. The jury trial for Rakayo Vinson, 25, accused in the shooting, begins Monday with jury selection at 9 a.m.
FILE PHOTO, Kenosha News
Deputies confer outside Somers House
Kenosha County sheriff's deputies confer Sunday morning outside the Somers House Tavern on Highway 32, where or near five people were shot earlier in the morning. Three were killed.
DENEEN SMITH, Kenosha News
Somers House crime scene
Evidence markers and police tape were in abundance Sunday outside the Somers House tavern and down 15th Place, where shots were fired early Sunday. Three people were killed and three injured in the shooting incident early Sunday morning
Deneen Smith, Kenosha News
Somers House fire scene
The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Crime Scene Investigation unit and the Racine Fire Bells emergency canteen were among the many emergency vehicles on scene Sunday morning at the Somers House shooting scene.
DENEEN SMITH, Kenosha News photo
Somers House Shooting
Investigators confer April 18 the Somers House Tavern, 1548 Sheridan Road, where three Kenosha men were shot and killed and three others were wounded. Rakayo Vinson, 25, will stand trial in the shooting starting Monday morning before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder.
Kenosha News file photo
Somers House shooting scene
This was the scene looking north Sunday morning on Sheridan Road (Highway 32) in Somers, where a large law enforcement presence was on scene at and near the Somers House Tavern, where three people were killed and two injured in a Sunday morning shooting.
DAN TRUTTSCHEL, Kenosha News
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.