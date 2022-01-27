Report of mass shooting at Somers restaurant confirmed as a false alarm

SOMERS — A report of a robbery and mass shooting at a Somers restaurant proved to be unfounded, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department confirmed Thursday morning.

Deputies and Somers Fire and Rescue units were dispatched at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting at Bob's on Sheridan, a popular breakfast eatery located at 422 Sheridan Road (Highway 32).

Further police radio traffic indicated that there was a report of a robbery and that five people had possibly been shot.

But after the first deputy arrived on scene, dispatchers advised that the call was a false alarm.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.