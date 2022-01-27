 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Report of mass shooting at Somers restaurant confirmed as a false alarm

SOMERS — A report of a robbery and mass shooting at a Somers restaurant proved to be unfounded, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department confirmed Thursday morning.

Deputies and Somers Fire and Rescue units were dispatched at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting at Bob's on Sheridan, a popular breakfast eatery located at 422 Sheridan Road (Highway 32).

Further police radio traffic indicated that there was a report of a robbery and that five people had possibly been shot.

But after the first deputy arrived on scene, dispatchers advised that the call was a false alarm.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

Officials released information Monday about the shooting at the Somers House tavern near Kenosha that left three people dead and three injured.

