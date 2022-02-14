Report of suspicious vehicle leads to felony charges for Kenosha man

A 42-year-old Kenosha man faces a number of criminal charges, including a felony count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, after Kenosha Police investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle last week.

The amphetamine charge filed against Michael Dinaso Sr., 3000 87th Place, carries a maximum prison term of 15 years, 10 years extended supervision and a fine of $100,000.

Dinaso, who is in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond, also is charged with a felony count of attempting to flee/elude an officer, along with misdemeanor counts of hit-and-run, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, a second drunken driving offense and resisting an officer, all as a repeat-offender.

The fleeing/eluding charge carries a maximum possible fine of 18 months, two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 2:54 a.m. on Feb. 8, Kenosha Police responded to the area of the 5800 block of 38th Avenue for a report of what a caller described as a van that “appeared suspicious.”

Officers observed a white U-Haul rental van with Arizona license plates parked next to the Speedway Gas Station, 3708 60th St., which they knew had been the frequent victim of robberies. As officers turned onto 38th Avenue, the van pulled away and began to drive north without its lights on.

When police began to pursue the defendant’s vehicle, he fled, and eventually drove out in front of the squad car and collided with the right front passenger side of the squad, which caused major damage. Dinaso then allegedly exited and began to flee on foot.

After police had to deploy both their Taser and pepper spray, they were able to take Dinaso into custody, the complaint states.

Lying on the ground next to the driver’s side door, police found what they said later tested positive for 13.3 grams of methamphetamine, along with an empty vodka bottle and a digital scale.

Police believed Dinaso was under the influence of “something,” and he was taken to the hospital for a legal blood draw. Results of that test were not included in the criminal complaint.

Past run-ins

Court records show that Dinaso was convicted in 2013 of felony possession with intent to deliver heroin in Kenosha County and was incarcerated until Dec. 4, 2017, when he was placed on extended supervision.

Dinaso’s extended supervision was revoked in April of 2018, and he was incarcerated again until June 10, 2021. He also was convicted of his first OWI offense, causing injury, in October 2018, and as a result, his driver’s license had been revoked and never reinstated, court records indicate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.