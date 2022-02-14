Report of suspicious vehicle leads to felony charges for Kenosha man

A 42-year-old Kenosha man faces a number of criminal charges, including a felony count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, after Kenosha Police investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle last week.
The amphetamine charge filed against Michael Dinaso Sr., 3000 87th Place, carries a maximum prison term of 15 years, 10 years extended supervision and a fine of $100,000.
Dinaso, who is in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond, also is charged with a felony count of attempting to flee/elude an officer, along with misdemeanor counts of hit-and-run, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, a second drunken driving offense and resisting an officer, all as a repeat-offender.
The fleeing/eluding charge carries a maximum possible fine of 18 months, two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 2:54 a.m. on Feb. 8, Kenosha Police responded to the area of the 5800 block of 38th Avenue for a report of what a caller described as a van that “appeared suspicious.”
People are also reading…
Officers observed a white U-Haul rental van with Arizona license plates parked next to the Speedway Gas Station, 3708 60th St., which they knew had been the frequent victim of robberies. As officers turned onto 38th Avenue, the van pulled away and began to drive north without its lights on.
When police began to pursue the defendant’s vehicle, he fled, and eventually drove out in front of the squad car and collided with the right front passenger side of the squad, which caused major damage. Dinaso then allegedly exited and began to flee on foot.
After police had to deploy both their Taser and pepper spray, they were able to take Dinaso into custody, the complaint states.
Lying on the ground next to the driver’s side door, police found what they said later tested positive for 13.3 grams of methamphetamine, along with an empty vodka bottle and a digital scale.
Police believed Dinaso was under the influence of “something,” and he was taken to the hospital for a legal blood draw. Results of that test were not included in the criminal complaint.
Past run-ins
Court records show that Dinaso was convicted in 2013 of felony possession with intent to deliver heroin in Kenosha County and was incarcerated until Dec. 4, 2017, when he was placed on extended supervision.
Dinaso’s extended supervision was revoked in April of 2018, and he was incarcerated again until June 10, 2021. He also was convicted of his first OWI offense, causing injury, in October 2018, and as a result, his driver’s license had been revoked and never reinstated, court records indicate.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Feb. 10, 2022
Today's mugshots: Feb. 10
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Amadeus D. McClain
Amadeus D. McClain, 900 block of Superior Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Abigail Rose Derengowski
Abigail Rose Derengowski, 1200 block of North Ohio Street, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael H. Fink
Michael H. Fink, 200 block of Johnson Street, Burlington, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Lacretha Jackson
Lacretha Jackson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jacob J. John
Jacob J. John, 500 block of Fairview Court, Waterford, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Alexis Arredondo Zaldivar
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alexis Arredondo Zaldivar, 2400 block of Mount Pleasant, Street, Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Allan M. Brown
Allan M. Brown, Countryside, Illinois, strangulation and suffocation, battery by prisoners, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Roger Raymond Crump
Roger Raymond Crump, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, attempt entry into a locked vehicle, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor theft, disorderly conduct.
Nathan G. David
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Nathan G. David, Round Lake Beach, Illinois, possession of THC.
Darius L. Gordon
Darius L. Gordon, 700 block of 17th Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer.