Residents of trailer park evacuated after alleged drunk driver crashes into home

SOMERS — Residents of the Alford Park Trailer Court were evacuated from their homes at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday after an alleged drunk driver lost control of a car on Sheridan Road and crashed into a mobile home, causing a natural gas leak.

The driver, a 22-year-old Kenosha man in a Dodge Charger, was headed south on the 1800 block of the Sheridan Road truck route at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a curve and left the road, striking a tree and then hitting a trailer, Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Sgt. David Wright said.

Wright said no one was injured in the mobile home, but the home’s gas meter was damaged by the crash, causing a gas leak. Wright said residents of 10 to 15 homes in the park had to be evacuated for two to three hours as We Energies employees worked to repair the leak.

Somers Fire Chief Carson Wilkinson said Monday afternoon the vehicle lost a wheel and had heavy front-end damage as a result of the crash. The gas line that feeds the meter to the home was leaking, along with some damage to the electrical system, he said.

Sheridan Road was closed while crews made repairs to both gas and electrical lines, Wilkinson said. The home that was struck also sustained damage to both lines, and the owner was staying with family until those repairs could be completed, Wilkinson said.

