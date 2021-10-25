Rittenhouse attorneys seek to include testimony about his 'cordial' interactions with police

Schroeder shot down several state motions at Monday's hearing, including a motion asking to block the defense from referring to the men who were shot as looters or rioters, and indicated he was open to the defense bringing in evidence about their actions earlier in the night of the shooting.

The judge told Binger that in the state's closing arguments he would be able to argue that Rittenhouse "is a cold-blooded killer, then why couldn't (an attorney) call someone a rioter?"

Schroeder also did not look favorably on the state motion that would have blocked the defense from bringing in evidence of actions by the men who were shot that Rittenhouse did not witness himself. Chirafisi and Richards argued that those actions were relevant because they showed that Rosenbaum was the likely aggressor in his encounter with Rittenhouse.

"To say this is coming down to those three minutes in a vacuum, that’s illogical," Chirafisi argued. "If I attack you and you use self defense the jury gets to hear that because it goes to the reasonableness of your actions. If Rosenbaum is the aggressor, it goes directly to the issue of whether the jury would believe (Rittenhouse's) actions were reasonable."

Schroeder said case law supported the defense position.