Rittenhouse defense objects to efforts to get donor identities as state looks to bar donors from jury

Among the motions are two separate “other acts” motions, with the state asking that it be allowed to present to the jury two past incidents involving Rittenhouse, one in which includes a video that shows a person the state identifies as Rittenhouse punching a girl during a dispute on Kenosha’s lakefront, along with another video in which a voice can be heard which the state identities as that of Rittenhouse. In that video, the person the state identifies as Rittenhouse says “Bro, I wish I had my (expletive) AR, I’d start shooting rounds at them,” while the video shows several people leaving a CVS pharmacy. According to the state motion, the video was taken two weeks before Rittenhouse admitted he shot the three men. According to the state, Rittenhouse believed the people in the CVS video were shoplifting.