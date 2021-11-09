Rittenhouse Trial Day 7: Prosecutors finish making their case

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder stopped him, telling him to make sure the gun is not loaded.

“Check it again, check it again,” Schroeder said.

In cross examination, defense attorney Mark Richards asked Kelley if the wound on Rosenbaum’s hand was consistent with the bullet being fired while Rosenbaum’s hand was over the barrel. “That makes sense,” Kelley said.

Kraus asked if the shot to the hand could have happened as Rosenbaum, who likely already had been shot once, tried to swipe or knock the barrel of the gun away. “Those scenarios are possible,” Kelley states.

Self defense: the crux of the case

Rittenhouse and the defense are arguing that Rittenhouse was acting in self defense when he killed Rosenbaum of Kenosha and Huber of Silver Lake, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz of Milwaukee during the unrest in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23, 2020. To find Rittenhouse not guilty in the shootings, the jury must be convinced that Rittenhouse reasonably believed he needed to use force to save himself from death or great bodily harm.