Rittenhouse's new attorney is no stranger to controversy

Kyle Rittenhouse’s new civil attorney, like his prior one, is no stranger to controversy or the public eye or Fox News.
Like John Pierce, who Rittenhouse fired this week, Attorney Robert Barnes is a prominent conservative voice with more than 170,000 followers on Twitter as of Friday. Also like Pierce, Barnes is based in California — Los Angeles to be exact.
In a Thursday tweet, Barnes said "Happy to join the #KyleRittenhouse team. Kid's innocent, and everybody knows it." After a request for an interview, a spokesperson for Barnes' law office said he will not be making any statements on the case "until next week."
Yale and Trump
On his website, Barnes brands himself as a “lawyer, giant slayer, legal crusader” whose motto is “I fight for the underdog and win the impossible.”
His cover photo on Twitter is an article from the Yale Daily News (the student newspaper of Yale University) telling the story of Barnes criticizing Yale University’s policy of giving preference for admittance to children of Yale graduates. The headline is “Barnes rages against elitism.” Barnes attended Yale for two years in the 1990s, but left the school reportedly because of the “elitism,” transferred to the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and later went to the University of Wisconsin Law School.
Barnes in recent weeks has also said that “there were many legally sound reasons for Trump's election contests” in supporting the president's widely unsubstantiated contentions of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
After the 2016 election, he reportedly collected $500,000 in a bet placed in London that Trump would win the election; that win was based on 4-1 odds, according to a podcast published by one of Barnes’ Yale classmates.
Infowars
Barnes is defending Alex Jones, the Texas-based far-right talk show host whom the Southern Poverty Law Center has dubbed “the most prolific conspiracy theorist in contemporary America,” in lawsuits brought against Jones and his website Infowars. Jones continuously shared inaccurate conspiracy theories that the Dec. 14, 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting — that left 26 dead, including 20 children ages 6 and 7 — was “completely fake” and was a “giant hoax.”
In defending Jones, Barnes told a Texas newspaper in March 2019 “Does freedom of the press exist for the small press or is it only protect for the big press? That is what this case is going to come down to … Does anyone think the journalist privilege interpretation is going to be only limited to Alex Jones, the First Amendment interpretation only limited to Alex Jones, or the definition of intentional infliction of emotional distress only be limited to Alex Jones?”
From October through December 2019, Jones was ordered to pay more than $226,000 in legal fees and court costs in the case that was brought by the father of one of the murdered children, claiming they were defamed and suffered emotional distress because of Jones’ bogus claims that the children weren’t actually dead.
Last month, the Texas Supreme Court rejected appeals from Jones and Infowars, thus allowing lawsuits related to the Sandy Hook shooting and another related to Infowars identifying the wrong person as the shooter who killed 17 people in the February 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in Florida to move forward.
Compared COVID protocols to Nazism
Barnes also compared quarantines related to COVID-19 to Nazi concentration camps where more than 6 million were killed.
In April 2020, he tweeted “Know how the Nazis first sold concentration camps? They called it a quarantine. #ConstitutionOverCoronavirus” followed by a photo with the caption “ENTRANCE TO THE WARSAW GHETTO. The sign states: ‘Epidemic Quarantine Area: Only Through Traffic is Permitted.’ Warsaw, Poland, February 1941.”
Wesley Snipes
Barnes also defended actor Wesley Snipes against allegations of tax fraud from the IRS in 1989. The actor was acquitted of the most serious charges he faced and was also acquitted on three misdemeanor charges of failing to file tax returns or to pay taxes, but was convicted on three others, the New York Times reported.
On his firm's website, barneslawllp.com, Barnes still argues that "WESLEY SNIPES IS AN INNOCENT MAN." Snipes ended up being sentenced to three years in prison starting in 2008.