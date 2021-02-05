Rittenhouse's new attorney is no stranger to controversy

Kyle Rittenhouse’s new civil attorney, like his prior one, is no stranger to controversy or the public eye or Fox News.

Like John Pierce, who Rittenhouse fired this week, Attorney Robert Barnes is a prominent conservative voice with more than 170,000 followers on Twitter as of Friday. Also like Pierce, Barnes is based in California — Los Angeles to be exact.

In a Thursday tweet, Barnes said "Happy to join the #KyleRittenhouse team. Kid's innocent, and everybody knows it." After a request for an interview, a spokesperson for Barnes' law office said he will not be making any statements on the case "until next week."

Yale and Trump

On his website, Barnes brands himself as a “lawyer, giant slayer, legal crusader” whose motto is “I fight for the underdog and win the impossible.”