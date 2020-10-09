Rittenouse lawyers argue bringing teen to Kenosha County would be "to turn him over to the mob"

Attorneys will argue that Kyle Rittenhouse should not be extradited to Wisconsin to face homicide charges, arguing in part that transferring him into Kenosha County’s custody would be “to turn him over to the mob.”
Rittenhouse's attorneys filed a brief Thursday saying extradition would violate his Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable search and seizure, arguing that Rittenhouse was acting in self defense. They also argue that extradition to Wisconsin, where he is charged as an adult, would endanger the 17-year-old Illinois resident.
Rittenhouse is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the Aug. 25 shooting death of 26-year-old Anthony Huber of Silver Lake, first-degree reckless homicide for the shooting death of 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum of Kenosha, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz of West Allis.
He is also charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety for firing the AR-15 he was carrying toward other people in the street and for possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
Friday hearing
Rittenhouse appeared at a brief hearing Friday morning on a video stream and wore a face mask during the hearing in Waukegan, Ill. Lake County Circuit Court Judge Paul Novak scheduled an Oct. 30 hearing on the extradition request, though prosecutors told Novak they were prepared to move faster.
“The law is pretty clear cut on this,” Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Stephen Scheller said. “This case has been dragging on now, we’re already into October. ... We want a hearing as soon as possible.”
Legal experts have said that a judge is unlikely to block an extradition and that Rittenhouse will likely ultimately be transferred to Wisconsin to face charges.
Defense attorney John Pierce argued Friday that Rittenhouse is being politically persecuted and compared the current political environment to the lead up to the Civil War.
“It is a political prosecution,” Pierce said. “There is no reason to rush, there is a danger to this detainee. There is a presidential candidate in the midge of the heat of arguably the most heated election, perhaps ever, at least since 1860, that has inflamed the situation.”
The brief filed by Pierce states “Even presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden is falsely portraying Rittenhouse as a white supremacist intent on committing harm.”
Pierce is likely referencing an advertisement from the Biden campaign that includes audio of a question by the moderator of the televised debate between Biden and President Donald Trump. “Are you willing tonight to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of these cities, as we have seen in Kenosha and we have seen in Portland,” the moderator asks. When Kenosha is mentioned, Rittenhouse’s photo briefly appears. The ad continues with audio of the moderator speaking to Trump, who ultimately answers “Proud Boys, stand back and standby.”
Another of Rittenhouse’s attorneys has threatened to sue Biden for the ad, saying it libels Rittenhouse.
Support Local Journalism
Trump has weighed in on the Rittenhouse case, appearing to defend him.
"He was trying to get away from them, I guess, it looks like," Trump said in an interview in late August. "I guess he was in very big trouble. He probably would have been killed."
In the brief filed Thursday, Rittenhouse’s attorneys argue the teen was exercising his rights when he came to Kenosha from Antioch as a member of a militia group and that video shows he was acting in self defense when he shot the three men. They argue that bringing him to Kenosha County “would be to turn him over to the mob” and that “Rittenhouse has been publicly branded a ‘mass murderer,’ a ‘terrorist,’ a ‘racist’ and more.”
Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, who is in charge of operations at the Kenosha County Jail, declined to comment on Rittenhouse’s attorney’s assertion that the 17-year-old would not be safe at the jail.
Prosecutors have until Oct. 15 to respond to the defense brief.
Aug. 25 shooting
Rittenhouse surrendered to police in his hometown of Antioch a day after prosecutors say he shot and killed two protesters and injured a third during unrest on the streets of Kenosha on Aug. 25 over Blake's shooting.
Like Rittenhouse, the two men killed and the third man wounded were or are white. If convicted of first-degree homicide, Rittenhouse would be sentenced to life in prison.
Legal experts had questioned what basis Rittenhouse's attorneys could use to fight his extradition, which is usually an uncontested step. Mike Nerheim, the Lake County state’s attorney, has said that Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a warrant to return Rittenhouse to Wisconsin after a request from Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a fellow Democrat.
The killings happened amid protests on Kenosha's streets two days after a white police officer shot Blake seven times in the back, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down and sparking outrage after video of the shooting was posted online. A Wisconsin Department of Justice investigation into that shooting is ongoing. The three responding officers are on administrative leave.
According to prosecutors and court documents, Rittenhouse shot and killed Rosenbaum after Rosenbaum threw a plastic bag at Rittenhouse, missing him, and tried to wrestle his rifle away.
While trying to get away in the immediate aftermath, Rittenhouse was captured on cellphone video saying “I just killed somebody.” According to the complaint filed by prosecutors, someone in the crowd said, “Beat him up!” and another yelled, “Get him! Get that dude!”
Video shows that Rittenhouse tripped in the street. As he was on the ground, Huber hit him with a skateboard and tried to take his rifle away. Rittenhouse opened fire, killing Huber and wounding Grosskreutz, who was holding a handgun.
Rittenhouse’s extradition would not be an issue if he had been arrested in Kenosha the night of the shootings. Cellphone video that captured some of the action shows that right after the shootings, Rittenhouse walked slowly toward a police vehicle with his hands up, only to be waved through by police.
He returned to his Illinois home and turned himself in soon after. Police later blamed the chaotic conditions for why they didn’t arrest Rittenhouse at the scene.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.