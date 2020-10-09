Rittenouse lawyers argue bringing teen to Kenosha County would be "to turn him over to the mob"

“The law is pretty clear cut on this,” Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Stephen Scheller said. “This case has been dragging on now, we’re already into October. ... We want a hearing as soon as possible.”

Legal experts have said that a judge is unlikely to block an extradition and that Rittenhouse will likely ultimately be transferred to Wisconsin to face charges.

Defense attorney John Pierce argued Friday that Rittenhouse is being politically persecuted and compared the current political environment to the lead up to the Civil War.

“It is a political prosecution,” Pierce said. “There is no reason to rush, there is a danger to this detainee. There is a presidential candidate in the midge of the heat of arguably the most heated election, perhaps ever, at least since 1860, that has inflamed the situation.”

The brief filed by Pierce states “Even presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden is falsely portraying Rittenhouse as a white supremacist intent on committing harm.”