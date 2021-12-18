 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Round Lake Beach, Ill., man pleads not guilty to felony drug charges

  • Comments

A 39-year-old Round Lake Beach, Ill., man who faces several felony drug charges after a traffic stop on Dec. 3 in Paddock Lake, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Dec. 14 in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

William D. Rosemeyer, who is free on a $1,000 cash bond, also pleaded not guilty. He is due back in court March 3, for a 1:50 p.m. pre-trial conference before Judge Bruce E. Schroeder.

William Rosemeyer booking photo

Rosemeyer

Rosemeyer is charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of THC, along with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy stopped Rosemeyer’s vehicle for an expired registration. A search of the vehicle revealed 14 grams of methamphetamine and 6.4 grams of marijuana, according to the criminal complaint.

Court records show Rosemeyer was convicted in 2006 of felony manufacturing/delivering cannabis in Lake County, Ill., Circuit Court.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron cases doubling 1.5 to 3 days -WHO

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert