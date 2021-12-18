Round Lake Beach, Ill., man pleads not guilty to felony drug charges

A 39-year-old Round Lake Beach, Ill., man who faces several felony drug charges after a traffic stop on Dec. 3 in Paddock Lake, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Dec. 14 in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

William D. Rosemeyer, who is free on a $1,000 cash bond, also pleaded not guilty. He is due back in court March 3, for a 1:50 p.m. pre-trial conference before Judge Bruce E. Schroeder.

Rosemeyer is charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of THC, along with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy stopped Rosemeyer’s vehicle for an expired registration. A search of the vehicle revealed 14 grams of methamphetamine and 6.4 grams of marijuana, according to the criminal complaint.

Court records show Rosemeyer was convicted in 2006 of felony manufacturing/delivering cannabis in Lake County, Ill., Circuit Court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0