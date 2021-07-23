`Ruse burglars' strike again in Pleasant Prairie, including bling-wearing pair attempting to sell fake steaks

“It kinda surprised the person that she was back there,” Andrews said. “(The second suspect) tried distracting her, as well. But she didn’t fall for it. And the couple ended up telling both of them to leave.”

The suspects reportedly drove away in a gray Ford Windstar minivan.

According to police, the culprits also gave the couple a brochure with steak products, which turned out to be fake. The brochure had a number to call, which they did at one point, said Andrews, but the number was phony. The couple then contacted police.

On July 13, officers also responded to a similar attempt to steal from a home at 39th Avenue just south of 104th Street. In this case, one of the would-be burglars spoke to a woman about problems with the home’s water, while the other suspect spoke to a man about needing to cut trees in their yard. Meanwhile, a third person was waiting in a vehicle outside. The couple thwarted the attempt.

It is unclear whether the incidents are related, police said.

Over the last three months, village officers have responded to one or more such ruse incidents each week. Andrews encouraged residents who are approached by those who they are not familiar with and are trying to sell them products and services to check them out, including calling police right away.