`Ruse burglars' strike again in Pleasant Prairie, including bling-wearing pair attempting to sell fake steaks

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Police were investigating a pair of “ruse burglary” incidents on Thursday—one an attempt, the other resulting in stolen items — both part of a troubling trend of ongoing thefts that have continued to plague the village over the past three months.
The latest incident occurred at around 5 p.m. in the 12200 of 47th Avenue after a local couple was tricked by suspects with “thick accents” who offered landscaping services in the area, according to Sgt. Derek Andrews of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.
“They proceeded to talk to the homeowners and asked whether (the couple) needed any work done,” Andrews said.
One suspect walked to the back of the property to speak with one homeowner. The second suspect engaged a resident inside the home in a discussion about their home's pipes, distracting them in another room, according to Andrews. A third man then entered the home and stole items. It was not immediately known what the suspects took, he said.
Fake steaks and bling
In the second incident, which occurred two hours earlier, two “steak salesmen” approached residents in the 4100 block of 104th Street. According to Andrews, the witnesses described the suspects as white men in their 50s, each wearing gold chains.
One suspect spoke to the husband, who was just outside the home, and tried to interest him the steaks. The other went around to the backyard and ran into the man’s wife.
“It kinda surprised the person that she was back there,” Andrews said. “(The second suspect) tried distracting her, as well. But she didn’t fall for it. And the couple ended up telling both of them to leave.”
The suspects reportedly drove away in a gray Ford Windstar minivan.
According to police, the culprits also gave the couple a brochure with steak products, which turned out to be fake. The brochure had a number to call, which they did at one point, said Andrews, but the number was phony. The couple then contacted police.
On July 13, officers also responded to a similar attempt to steal from a home at 39th Avenue just south of 104th Street. In this case, one of the would-be burglars spoke to a woman about problems with the home’s water, while the other suspect spoke to a man about needing to cut trees in their yard. Meanwhile, a third person was waiting in a vehicle outside. The couple thwarted the attempt.
It is unclear whether the incidents are related, police said.
Over the last three months, village officers have responded to one or more such ruse incidents each week. Andrews encouraged residents who are approached by those who they are not familiar with and are trying to sell them products and services to check them out, including calling police right away.
Village residents can call the Pleasant Prairie Police Department non-emergency number at 262-694-7105. He said anyone with information on the recent incidents is also encouraged to call police.