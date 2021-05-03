Safe, but scared: Kenosha area residents were at Oneida Casino at time of shooting

Afterward, Henthorn was able to pick up some more people who were out in the parking lot. Some people were shuttled to a nearby school. “We were calling people trying to find out what happened. Some people who had heard about the shooting on television, were calling to see if we were alright,” said Henthorn.

One of the women they picked up said the shooter was standing almost next to her. “She was in shock. She had been so close to the shooter,” said Henthorn.

Fifteen to 20 minutes before the shooting, Dianne Hegewald and her roommate Agnes Wilcox were outside the restaurant where they had dinner. They were sitting on a bench when they saw people running out of the restaurant.

No one knew whether there was more than one shooter. They could not return to their hotel room, and they had to wait outside for hours.

“When you have an active shooter, you don’t know how many people there are,” said Hegewald. “It was a scary thing. I was concerned about my family at home.”

Hegewald worried that her family did not know whether she was safe. “I couldn’t call them because I left phone in the room,” she said.