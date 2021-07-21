Salem Lakes man charged with seventh OWI after one-car crash Tuesday in Bristol

When a Kenosha Sheriff’s deputy arrived for a call of vehicle in a ditch in Bristol, the first thing the driver said was an admission that he was in trouble — only doing so with a swear word.

The deputy was called to the one-car crash at the intersection of Highway MB and 104th Street at about 12 a.m. Tuesday. The driver of the Toyota, which was in the ditch with airbags deployed, was identified as Jamie F. Andrews, 54, of Salem Lakes.

According to a criminal complaint filed later the same day, Andrews was uninjured. But when the deputy asked him why he was upset, the complaint states, Anderson admitted he had been drinking, that his license was not valid and that he had no insurance. There was an open Milwaukee’s Best beer on the front passenger seat, the deputy noted in his report.

The complaint states that Andrews was unable to complete a field sobriety test. A breathalizer test showed a preliminary level of 0.131. Andrews agreed to have a blood test taken to check for his blood alcohol. The results of that test were not yet available.