 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Salem Lakes man charged with seventh OWI after one-car crash Tuesday in Bristol
View Comments
alert top story

Salem Lakes man charged with seventh OWI after one-car crash Tuesday in Bristol

{{featured_button_text}}

When a Kenosha Sheriff’s deputy arrived for a call of vehicle in a ditch in Bristol, the first thing the driver said was an admission that he was in trouble — only doing so with a swear word.

The deputy was called to the one-car crash at the intersection of Highway MB and 104th Street at about 12 a.m. Tuesday. The driver of the Toyota, which was in the ditch with airbags deployed, was identified as Jamie F. Andrews, 54, of Salem Lakes.

Even though people didn't drive a lot last year, traffic deaths actually increased by the largest margin in the last 13 years.36,680 people died in crashes last year, an increase of 7% from 2019.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it's because fewer people were on the roads. So, more people started speeding, not wearing seat belts or driving under the influence.Miles traveled by vehicle fell 13% in 2020 from 2019.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to a criminal complaint filed later the same day, Andrews was uninjured. But when the deputy asked him why he was upset, the complaint states, Anderson admitted he had been drinking, that his license was not valid and that he had no insurance. There was an open Milwaukee’s Best beer on the front passenger seat, the deputy noted in his report.

The complaint states that Andrews was unable to complete a field sobriety test. A breathalizer test showed a preliminary level of 0.131. Andrews agreed to have a blood test taken to check for his blood alcohol. The results of that test were not yet available.

Andrews was charged with operating while intoxicated seventh offense. His most recent conviction for OWI was in 2005, and according to the criminal complaint he had never had his license reinstated since that time. He was also cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and operating a motor vehicle without insurance in connection to Tuesday's incident.

Andrews, who lives in the Camp Lake area of Salem Lakes, is being held on $20,000 bond. He is due in court on July 28 for a pretrial hearing.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’
Crime & Courts

Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’

  • Updated

“Folks, I've never seen anything like this whole life,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told the Racine County Board Tuesday evening, hours after the Sheriff's Office reported that a 21-year veteran of the RSCO shot and killed a man who allegedly had just killed a 22-year-old "for no reason" at Pilot Travel Center near Interstate 94 in Caledonia.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert