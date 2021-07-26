 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Salem Lakes man pleads guilty to battery for punching grocery store employee in mask dispute
View Comments
alert top story
February incident

Salem Lakes man pleads guilty to battery for punching grocery store employee in mask dispute

{{featured_button_text}}

A Salem Lakes man pleaded guilty to battery Monday for punching a Woodman’s Food Market employee who asked him to put on a COVID mask.

Benjamin Kunz, 54, was charged with battery and disorderly conduct for the Feb. 6 incident at the grocery store, 7145 120th Ave. A security guard at the store had asked Kunz to put on the mask, required by the store for customers at that time because of the COVID pandemic.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The incident escalated with Kunz beginning to swear at the security worker and then punched the worker when the employee took out his phone and began recording Kunz’s behavior.

July digital subscription promotion

At a hearing Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court, Kunz pleaded guilty to the battery charge as part of a plea agreement. Kunz was accepted into the Behavioral Health Jail Diversion Program, and the court on Monday withheld sentence for six months to allow him to complete the program.

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert