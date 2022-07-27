Salem Lakes man who fled scene of weekend crash charged in death of 89-year-old Pleasant Prairie woman

A Salem Lakes man was charged Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court following the death of an 89-year-old Pleasant Prairie woman in a two-vehicle crash, a scene from which police said he fled at 38th Street and 120th Avenue Saturday.

Steven A. Falls Jr., 41, was arrested after leaving the 11:21 a.m. crash that killed Marilyn L. Kutzler and injured her husband John Kutzler, according to a criminal complaint. Initially after the crash, Marilyn Kutzler was airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa and had been in “very serious” condition, according to police. She died a day later.

Falls made his initial appearance in court Tuesday before Court Commissioner Loren Keating.. He was charged with six felony counts: hit and run resulting in death, homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, knowingly operating a motor vehicle while revoked, hit and run injury, operating while intoxicated causing injury and failure to install an ignition interlock device, all as a repeat drug offender. The felony charges were enhanced as Falls was previously convicted of possession of narcotic drugs on Feb. 18. He is being held on a $300,000 cash bond in the Kenosha County Jail. Falls is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 4.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to the two-vehicle collision where an officer encountered two men who said they had witnessed the crash and saw the suspect driver fleeing from a Ford vehicle from the scene.

The officer went to check on the Kutzlers, who were inside a Toyota and saw that the woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, had multiple injuries including a broken leg, extensive trauma to her forearm and was bleeding from her neck and head. She had complained of “severe pain”, according to the report. The passenger’s side of the door had been heavily damaged in the crash and could not be opened. The officer entered the vehicle from the driver’s side and used a towel from the back the vehicle to help control the bleeding until Kenosha Fire Department arrived with rescue a short time later.

Hours later at Froedtert Hospital, nursing personnel said Marilyn Kutzler had injuries that included bleeding around her brain, multiple broken ribs, broken arms and femurs, a broken ankle and a broken tibia and that she had been transferred to hospice care. She died Sunday due to her injuries, according to the complaint.

John Kutzler, who suffered cuts and abrasions to his arm and head, told police he was driving northbound on 120th Avenue at 38th Street when he stopped for the four-way stop sign. According to the complaint, upon entering the intersection his car was struck by a westbound vehicle. He said he did not see the vehicle that had struck his car, but that two men came to the couple’s aid as police arrived. Kutzler was treated at the scene and then transported to Aurora Medical Center where he was later released.

As police and fire and rescue tending to the injured couple, Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies responded to locate Falls. A sheriff’s K-9 unit was also at the scene to track the suspect who had fled into the woods near the crash site. They found a set of bare foot prints and shortly afterward encountered the suspect who was not wearing shoes. Falls said he was not injured and was taken into custody.

A witness from a nearby truck repair business said he had also seen the suspect exit the Ford. According to the account in the complaint, the suspect had composed himself and leaned on the Toyota, the Kutzler’s vehicle, before running toward the truck repair business parking lot. Another witness who was driving behind the Toyota said that as the Toyota proceeded into the intersection, the Ford had failed to stop for the stop sign and entered at a high speed during the collision. The witness said that the suspect left his vehicle, checked and asked about the couple’s condition and fled. The witness said he seemed to be stumbling, according to the complaint.

Yet another witness said he was traveling west on 38th Street when he saw the “commotion” at the intersection at 120th Avenue. He said the suspect appeared to fall out of his vehicle before approaching the Toyota. The suspect then took off running at a fast pace, according to the complaint.

Officers at the scene suspected Falls to be under the influence and showed signs of impairment. According to the complaint, he had taken methadone earlier in the day at a clinic where he was being treated for heroin addiction. Falls also told officers he had used heroin the night before the crash.

Officers performing a “drug recognition expert examination” at a local hospital suspected signs of impairment and read him his Miranda rights, however, he declined to complete the drug evaluation. The suspect submitted to a blood test, but results were not yet available. During investigation at the scene, detectives discovered paraphernalia and other items consistent with drug use, according to the complaint.