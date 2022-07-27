Salem Lakes man who fled scene of weekend crash charged in death of 89-year-old Pleasant Prairie woman

A Salem Lakes man was charged Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court following the death of an 89-year-old Pleasant Prairie woman in a two-vehicle crash, a scene from which police said he fled at 38th Street and 120th Avenue Saturday.
Steven A. Falls Jr., 41, was arrested after leaving the 11:21 a.m. crash that killed Marilyn L. Kutzler and injured her husband John Kutzler, according to a criminal complaint. Initially after the crash, Marilyn Kutzler was airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa and had been in “very serious” condition, according to police. She died a day later.
Falls made his initial appearance in court Tuesday before Court Commissioner Loren Keating.. He was charged with six felony counts: hit and run resulting in death, homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, knowingly operating a motor vehicle while revoked, hit and run injury, operating while intoxicated causing injury and failure to install an ignition interlock device, all as a repeat drug offender. The felony charges were enhanced as Falls was previously convicted of possession of narcotic drugs on Feb. 18. He is being held on a $300,000 cash bond in the Kenosha County Jail. Falls is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 4.
According to the criminal complaint, police responded to the two-vehicle collision where an officer encountered two men who said they had witnessed the crash and saw the suspect driver fleeing from a Ford vehicle from the scene.
The officer went to check on the Kutzlers, who were inside a Toyota and saw that the woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, had multiple injuries including a broken leg, extensive trauma to her forearm and was bleeding from her neck and head. She had complained of “severe pain”, according to the report. The passenger’s side of the door had been heavily damaged in the crash and could not be opened. The officer entered the vehicle from the driver’s side and used a towel from the back the vehicle to help control the bleeding until Kenosha Fire Department arrived with rescue a short time later.
Hours later at Froedtert Hospital, nursing personnel said Marilyn Kutzler had injuries that included bleeding around her brain, multiple broken ribs, broken arms and femurs, a broken ankle and a broken tibia and that she had been transferred to hospice care. She died Sunday due to her injuries, according to the complaint.
John Kutzler, who suffered cuts and abrasions to his arm and head, told police he was driving northbound on 120th Avenue at 38th Street when he stopped for the four-way stop sign. According to the complaint, upon entering the intersection his car was struck by a westbound vehicle. He said he did not see the vehicle that had struck his car, but that two men came to the couple’s aid as police arrived. Kutzler was treated at the scene and then transported to Aurora Medical Center where he was later released.
As police and fire and rescue tending to the injured couple, Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies responded to locate Falls. A sheriff’s K-9 unit was also at the scene to track the suspect who had fled into the woods near the crash site. They found a set of bare foot prints and shortly afterward encountered the suspect who was not wearing shoes. Falls said he was not injured and was taken into custody.
A witness from a nearby truck repair business said he had also seen the suspect exit the Ford. According to the account in the complaint, the suspect had composed himself and leaned on the Toyota, the Kutzler’s vehicle, before running toward the truck repair business parking lot. Another witness who was driving behind the Toyota said that as the Toyota proceeded into the intersection, the Ford had failed to stop for the stop sign and entered at a high speed during the collision. The witness said that the suspect left his vehicle, checked and asked about the couple’s condition and fled. The witness said he seemed to be stumbling, according to the complaint.
Yet another witness said he was traveling west on 38th Street when he saw the “commotion” at the intersection at 120th Avenue. He said the suspect appeared to fall out of his vehicle before approaching the Toyota. The suspect then took off running at a fast pace, according to the complaint.
Officers at the scene suspected Falls to be under the influence and showed signs of impairment. According to the complaint, he had taken methadone earlier in the day at a clinic where he was being treated for heroin addiction. Falls also told officers he had used heroin the night before the crash.
Officers performing a “drug recognition expert examination” at a local hospital suspected signs of impairment and read him his Miranda rights, however, he declined to complete the drug evaluation. The suspect submitted to a blood test, but results were not yet available. During investigation at the scene, detectives discovered paraphernalia and other items consistent with drug use, according to the complaint.
Substantial battery, escape, suffocation and strangulation, exposing a child to harmful material and more from the weekly criminal complaints from June 30-July 11
Substantial battery, possession of methamphetamine, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct
Eva M. Lawson, 38, 135 S 5th St Upper, Delavan, has been charged with substantial battery, possession of methamphetamine, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon. Joshua F. Danielsen was charged with disorderly conduct. On June 26, a caller reported abuse of her mother that occurred the night prior to the Town of Delavan Police Department. The defendant reported the incident that occurred with the father of her two children. She stated that Danielsen received a text from another woman saying she was “coming over.” Lawson then said she confronted him about it, which resulted in him pinning her to the kitchen counter. She admitted that she hit him with an object that made him bleed. She called it a mistake that she hit him and did not call the police immediately because she was scared. Danielsen had a gash on his left temple and said the defendant stabbed him with a streak knife. He received five stitches as a result. Lawson was arrested. She was found to have meth on her at the time of her x-ray at the jail.
Manufacturing/delivering tetrahydrocannabinols on or near a park/school, use of a dangerous weapon and more
Kaleb A. Curler, 19, 2106 West St., East Troy, has been charged two counts of manufacturing Tetrahydrocannabinols-deliver a controlled substance on or near a school, one count of manufacturing THC-deliver a controlled substance on or near a park and maintaining a drug trafficking place, use of a dangerous weapon. He was also charged with possession with intent to deliver THC-possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance on or near a school, alter identity marks-manufacturer property possession of drug paraphernalia. The Walworth County Drug Enforcement Unit made controlled purchases from Curler on April 11, April 25, May 3 and May 9. The total amount of marijuana located was 1,829.4 grams at his residence.
Felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct
Samantha B. Frost, 21, N3185 Larch Rd., Lake Geneva, has been charged with felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. On June 18, officers from the Town of Geneva Police Department were sent to a residence and were advised that a woman (daughter, defendant) approached the caller (mother) and bit her and attacked her. Multiple injuries were reported, including a bite mark on her right wrist, a red scratch mark on the left side of her neck, and a scratch mark on the left corner of her mouth.
Escape
Kevin Dionta Vance, 26, 1005 Gerald Avenue. Beloit, has been charged with an escape. On April 18, Vance was released from the Rock County Jail and was instructed to return the Walworth County Jail. As of May 30, he had not returned to the Walworth County Jail.
Manufacturer/deliver THC-as a party to a crime, manufacturer/deliver Psilocybin-as a party to a crime
Cole R. Glesner, 20, 2613 Oakcrest Dr., Waukesha, has been charged with manufacturer/deliver of Tetrahydrocannabinols-as a party to a crime and two counts of manufacturer/deliver Psilocin or Psilocybin-as a party to a crime. The Walworth County Drug Enforcement Unit made controlled purchases from Glesner on November 20, 2020, December 9, 2020 and December 16. the suspected mushrooms tested positive for psilocybin and were found to weigh 14.03 grams.
Suffocation and strangulation, simple battery as a felony, criminal damage to property and more
Paul M. Wasyliw, 30, 1013 Doorwood Dr., Lake Geneva, has been charged with suffocation and strangulation (with previous conviction), simple battery as a felony, domestic abuse assessments, domestic abuse repeater, and criminal damage to property and felony disorderly conduct. On June 26, City of Lake Geneva Police Officers were sent to a residence on Doorwood Street for a physical disturbance. The caller said her live-in boyfriend (Wasyliw) came home from the bar and an argument ensued as a result from her kicking the defendant out a week earlier. During the argument, Wasyliw put his hand around her throat. When she tried to push him away, he began putting both hands on her neck. He then let go of her throat, dragged her to the bedroom, began strangling her two more times, and struck her in the head. He finally stopped strangling her and threatened to hit her with a belt. She was able to call 911. During the call, the defendant damaged the drywall with a custom coat hook.
Exposing a child to harmful material
Keegan M. Wilmot, 18, 219 Baldwin St., Sharon, has been charged with exposing a child to harmful material. Wilmot was conversing with a 14 year old girl on Snapchat in 2020 that was sexual in nature. The chat logs showed sexually explicit conversations as well as a nude image of himself that he sent to another Snapchat account. He was referred to the Walworth County’s District Attorney’s Office on charges of exposing a child to harmful material descriptions or narrations.
Three counts of felony bail jumping, felony domestic battery and domestic disorderly conduct
Benjamin Tomczyk Nelson, 37, 1152 S Wells St, Lake Geneva, has been charged with three counts of felony bail jumping, felony domestic battery, domestic abuse repeater domestic abuse assessments and felony domestic disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments, domestic abuse repeater. On June 26, a Lake Geneva Police officer responded to a call about a domestic disturbance of man hitting and kicking his wife. The officer noticed bruising on her nose and face along with blood around her mouth. The domestic abuse form stated that she had been kicked, punched, pushed, scratched, banged her head and struck her with a closed fist. The defendant was later arrested in which they found a small Fireball Whiskey bottle in his shorts pocket. He blew a .252 on a breathalyzer. Nelson was out on bond at the time of the offense.
Operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a minor in the car
Jona M. Travis, 42, 439 Sunny Hill Dr., Elkhorn, has been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a minor in the car. This is her fourth offense. On June 17, Travis was pulled over after being seen crossing the center line in the Town of Sugar Creek on County Highway A. The officer who arrested Travis smelled an odor of intoxicants on her and was unable to keep her balance. During the time of the offense, a minor was in the car at the time of the violation.