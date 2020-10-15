Salem man faces four felonies after chase

A 46-year-old Salem Lakes man who was under surveillance by the Kenosha Drug Operations Group faces six criminal charges after his arrest Tuesday.

Michael S. Delaney was charged Wednesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, attempting to flee or elude an officer and two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

The felonies carry a maximum possible prison term of 36 years and a possible fine of $85,000.

Delaney, who is in custody on a $15,000 cash bond, also is charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. All six charges carry enhanced penalties because Delaney is a repeat offender.

According to the criminal complaint:

Detectives observed Delaney, who they knew to have a revoked driver’s license, operating a red SUV west on Highway K on Tuesday at about 4:30 p.m.