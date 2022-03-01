Salem man, wanted on warrant in high-speed chase, now in custody

A 40-year-old Salem man who is alleged to have led Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies on a high-speed chase and then failed to appear in court is now in custody.

Kenosha County Circuit Court records show that Ascencion D. Obregon of the 23200 block of 31st Street is currently being held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond.

Court Commissioner Larry Keating set that bond during a return on warrant appearance Monday. Obregon is due back in court next week Tuesday for an 8:30 a.m. preliminary hearing.

Obregon, who was taken into custody last week without incident, is charged with felony attempting to elude/flee an officer, two felony counts of bail jumping and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

The fleeing/eluding charge carries a maximum prison term of 18 months, two years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000, while each of the bail-jumping charges carries a maximum prison term of three years, three years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy was dispatched to a Salem residence after receiving word that Obregon was in violation of his bond.

When the deputy arrived, he saw Obregon enter his truck then accelerate southbound on Highway EW. Prior to that, the deputy watched the defendant drive through a set of bushes on the property, a barbwire fence and then down through a ditch onto the roadway, the complaint states.

The deputy reported that he accelerated to 107 miles per hour in an attempt to follow the defendant’s vehicle. Police continued the chase until they lost sight of Obregon’s vehicle as it traveled onto 244th Avenue.

While police investigated, they received a call from Obregon’s sister, who stated he had called after the chase and that she told him to turn himself in, the complaint states.

Court records show that Obregon currently is free on a $2,500 signature bond for felony substantial battery. He also has a pending misdemeanor case and was released from custody on a $1,000 signature bond.

Ascencion Obregon is believed to be related to Andrew Obregon, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2017 for the murder of Tywon Anderson on Sept. 19, 2016. Obregon avoided arrest for about a month and committed a series of violent crimes, including nearly beating an elderly Brighton woman to death on Oct. 16, 2016, the day he was arrested.

Andrew Obregon is currently serving his sentence at Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage.

