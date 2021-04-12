Scammers impersonating Sheriff's Department personnel target tavern owners

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is warning of a scam with callers impersonating personnel from their department asking for donations.

Sgt. David Wright said the Sheriff’s Department received a call from a tavern owner Sunday who was concerned that a donation request was fraudulent.

According to Wright, the tavern owner received a call from a person who said he was from the sheriff’s department and was working with an organization called the “Police and Sheriff’s Coalition.” The caller asked for a donation, saying the money would go to programs like Shop with a Cop, D.A.R.E or for school supplies for children, and said that a person would come to the tavern to pick up the donation.

Wright said the department learned of the scam from the tavern owner, who called when a person came to the bar to pick up the donation. Investigators then began calling other taverns in the county and found several had received calls, with three actually handing over cash. Other bar owners said they had received calls but turned the caller down.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is in no way connected to these callers or the ‘Police and Sheriff’s Coalition’ organization,” Wright said in a formal statement.