Scheduled to take a plea offer, accused rapist instead fires attorneys

A Trevor man accused of a violent rape and attempted murder had been expected to take a plea deal this week. Instead, he fired his attorneys.

Robert Eaton Jr., 34, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault with use of a dangerous weapon and a series of other felonies for the February 2019 alleged violent attack on a woman at his home.

Eaton is alleged to have beaten, sexually assaulted and shot at the woman after she came to his home to help in response to a series of texts he sent threatening suicide. The woman had known Eaton since she was a teenager.

The woman escaped his home and hid outside in freezing temperatures until Kenosha deputies arrived. Eaton then had a several-hour standoff with law enforcement before his arrest.

If convicted of all the charges against him, Eaton faces a possible sentence of up to 130 years in prison.

Eaton was scheduled to accept a negotiated plea agreement to lesser charges Monday. Instead, he asked for additional time. On Thursday, Eaton told Judge David Wilk he wanted to fire his private attorneys Patrick Cafferty and Carl Johnson.