School briefly put on lockdown as police investigate report of man with gun in nearby building

A Kenosha Unified charter school was briefly put on lockdown Friday morning as Kenosha Police investigated a report of a man with a gun in a nearby building.
Police received a call about the man at 7:57 a.m. Kenosha Police Sgt. Jeremy DeWitt said a caller said the man with a gun was in the stairway and landing area leading to a second-floor apartment in a duplex in the 2500 block of 63rd Street.
As a precaution, a temporary lockdown was initiated at Dimensions of Learning Academy, 6218 25th Ave.
DeWitt said that when officers arrived the man was crouched by the stairs, the gun on the floor next to him. The man, a 31-year-old Kenosha resident, surrendered immediately and never picked up the gun, DeWitt said.
He was being held as of Friday on a warrant for theft.
DeWitt said it is not clear why the man was in the building.
