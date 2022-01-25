Search warrant allows investigators to uncover 3,370 grams of THC; felony arrests made

A search warrant that followed a series of undercover drug purchases led police to more than 3,300 grams of THC and a number of felony charges against two Kenosha residents.
Phillip Naves, 23, and Alondra J. Hernandez Escobedo, 20, both of the 5100 block of 19th Avenue, were charged this week in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Naves, who is in custody on a $7,000 cash bond, faces three felony charges of manufacturing/delivering THC, four felony charges of bail jumping and one felony count each of possession with intent to deliver THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
If convicted of all charges, Naves faces a total maximum prison term of 32 years, 30 years extended supervision and a fine of $130,000. Court records show that Naves was convicted in September 2021 of felony possession with intent to deliver THC, which could add four years to each count.
Naves also has a pending case in Kenosha County and is charged with a felony count of possession of THC and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He is due in court Feb. 1 for a 10 a.m. preliminary hearing in the current case and March 3 for a pre-trial conference in the pending case.
Hernandez Escobedo, who according to jail records is in custody, is charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver THC and maintaining a drug trafficking place, along with a misdemeanor count of bail jumping. She has an initial appearance Feb. 22.
The felony charges against Hernandez Escobedo carry a possible maximum prison term of nine years and seven years extended supervision.
According to the criminal complaint, a detective with the Kenosha Special Investigation Unit arranged a drug purchase between a confidential informant and Naves on Jan. 10. The informant paid $100 for 14.6 grams, and the purchase was made at the San Luis Grocery Store, 1824 52nd St.
Additional purchases were made Jan. 12 and 19, the first for $180 for 33.8 grams of THC, and the second for $200 for 30.9 grams. The Jan. 12 transaction happened in an alleyway between 18th and 19th Avenues near 51st Street, while the second in the parking lot of the grocery store.
Prior to executing the search warrant, police conducted surveillance on the defendants’ residence. They observed a yellow car pull into the alley behind the home and watched as Hernandez Escobedo dropped two bags outside a window to a male.
Police then executed the warrant, and seized 3,370 grams of THC in many different baggies and many different strains, a glass bong, cash, an air rifle, a 9 mm handgun, a large box that contained assorted packing supplies and a photograph of Hernandez Escobedo holding a large bag of THC.
When the warrant was served, Hernandez Escobedo and her 4-year-old brother were inside the residence, the complaint states. Neither defendant provided police with a statement after they were arrested.
