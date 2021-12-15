Second defendant in catalytic converter thefts pleads guilty

The second defendant charged in the 2020 thefts of several catalytic converters has reached a plea agreement in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Court records show that Joseph M. Grana, 34, of the 800 block of Sycamore Avenue, Racine, pleaded guilty Friday to three misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property as a repeat-offender.

As part of the plea agreement, two felony charges of removing a vehicle’s major parts without owner’s consent, four misdemeanor counts of removing a vehicle’s major parts without consent and three misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property were dismissed and read into the record.

Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder placed Grana on probation for two years on each of the three misdemeanors, to be served concurrently, and ordered him to pay restitution of $257.48.

Court records show two other felony cases against Grana from 2020. In one, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property, and in the other, he pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property.

Schroeder in March sentenced Grana to six months in the Kenosha County Jail on each of the four counts, to be served consecutively, with a credit for 307 days he served in custody. Schroeder also ruled that Grana was eligible for work-release during his sentence.

Grana also was ordered to pay a total of $3,208.60 in restitution in those two cases.

A co-defendant in the most recent case, Darla J. Townsend, 58, of Zion, Ill., pleaded guilty last year to two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and was fined $500 plus court costs on each count. She also was ordered to pay a total of $2,499.41 in restitution to be shared with Grana.

Hospital, theater lots targeted

The most recent cases against both defendants stemmed from thefts of catalytic converters in 2020 from the parking lots at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital and also at the Cinemark Tinseltown Theater in Kenosha, according to the criminal complaint.

In the theft at the theater, the complaint states that a couple stepped into their car, and when they started it up, the man heard a “metal-on-metal” sound. At that point, someone climbed from under the car with a grinder tool in their hand.

When police arrived, they found the exhaust system had been cut through on both sides of the catalytic converter.

In the three thefts from the hospital, Townsend’s vehicle was observed on security footage and came back registered to her husband. In talking to police, Townsend confirmed she was in the vehicle and identified Grana as the person who removed the catalytic converters.

Grana, at the time of his arrest, told police he had been taking the converters, “partially because of his drug habits and partially because he owed a drug dealer money,” and that he had been getting death threats because of his debt, the complaint states.

The complaint also indicated that Grana was linked to a string of catalytic converter thefts in Lake County, Ill., where he formerly lived, along with Gurnee, Waukegan, Pleasant Prairie and Kenosha.

