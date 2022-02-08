Second inmate charged with drug possession

The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office has charged a second inmate with allegedly possessing a prescription drug from inside the Kenosha County Jail.

Nicholas R. Mcatee, 31, of Sheboygan, who is a federal inmate being housed at the Kenosha County Jail, faces a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver a prescription drug, which carries a possible prison term of three years, three years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000.

Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating imposed a $1,500 cash bond during McAtee's initial appearance Friday. Three misdemeanor charges of violating state and county institution laws were dismissed during that hearing.

Richard A. Wilkerson, 49, of the 1600 block of 59th Street, faces a felony count possession with intent to deliver a prescription drug and bail jumping, along with three misdemeanor counts of violating state/county institution laws and bail jumping.

Also charged is Lacey Wincek, 42, of the 300 block of W. State Street, Burlington, who faces a felony count of possession with intent to deliver prescriptions as a party to a crime.

According to the criminal complaint in the Dec. 24 case, a Sheriff’s Department deputy was dispatched to the Kenosha County Detention Center for a report of contraband being located in Wilkerson’s incoming mail.

When a corrections officer searched the mail, six “clearish” small strips fell out that later tested positive for suboxone, a substance commonly used in the treatment of opiate dependence, the complaint states. A deputy with the Kenosha Drug Operations Group pulled Wilkerson’s phone records while he was in custody, which showed he had called Wincek 104 times between Dec. 1, 2021, and Jan. 5, 2022.

Based on that evidence, the deputy determined both defendants were working together to attempt to send suboxone into the detention center, and that Wilkerson intended to distribute those to another inmate, later identified as Mcatee.

The complaint states that Wilkerson and Mcatee were housed together at the jail, and that Wilkerson told him his girlfriend had a prescription for suboxone but that she hardly ever takes them. Mcatee said he knew someone in the jail who would pay $80 a strip.

Mcatee then allegedly drafted a fake legal motion and fake legal envelopes, along with instructions to Wincek, which he placed with the fake legal motion to be sent from the jail to her, the complaint states.

When he spoke to a deputy Feb. 2, Mcatee allegedly admitted he had his sister send $200 via Venmo to Wincek for the suboxone. He denied he was going to sell drugs inside the jail.

Mcatee was charged with a similar offense in August of last year after law enforcement received a tip that he was having drugs sent to the jail disguised as legal mail. He faces two misdemeanor charged in Kenosha County in that case.

When deputies took Wincek into custody, they found two plastic bags with prescription labels that contained suboxone prescribed to her, along with several letters that appeared to be written to Wincek from Wilkerson. Police also found large blank yellow mailers addressed to Wilkerson with a return address of a Kenosha attorney that both were empty.

Wincek denied she ever mailed anything illegal, the complaint states.

