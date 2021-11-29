Second man charged in probe of fatal Downtown shooting

A felony charge of harboring or aiding a felon has been filed against a 24-year-old Racine man for his involvement in a Nov. 7 shooting in Downtown Kenosha that left a man dead.

Michael D. Hardy Jr. is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on a parole hold. He is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Wednesday before Court Commissioner Larry Keating.

Hardy also is charged with a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer. The felony carries a possible prison term of 18 months, plus two years extended supervision and a $10,000 fine.

Deonte D. Brantley, 24, of Somers, previously was charged as part of the case with two felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of felony bail jumping.

Brantley, who remains in custody on a $100,000 cash bond, was among three people who were shot, including Hardy, and injured during a gunfight in the parking lot near The Vault, 625 57th St. Brantley is scheduled to be back in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday.

Marquis Wallace, 28, of Kenosha, died at the scene.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha police responded to the area of The Vault for a report of shots fired at about 1:49 a.m. on Nov. 7. Police had been on patrol there for a "large DJ event," the complaint states.

Police determined there had been a "shootout" and found more than 60 bullet casings. Based on the grouping of the casings and video evidence, police believe there were at least six shooters.

Brantley arrived at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital with a man police later identified as Hardy, who had gunshot wounds to his thigh and lower body. He told police had was walking back to his car with a woman when he was shot, but he refused to provide any more information.

Hardy had a graze wound to his neck, just below his ear, the complaint states. He told police he agreed to give Brantley a ride home, and said they were just leaving when the gunshots began. Hardy stated he was ducking down so he wouldn't get hit, but "he knew he was shot when he heard his window break and his neck was burning."

Police observed a quarter-inch laceration just below Hardy's right ear, the complaint states.

A man who appeared to be Brantley was observed on the video getting out of a vehicle as it turned onto 56th Street from the parking lot. The man then is seen shooting a handgun back toward the parking lot, the complaint states.

Police found a handgun with an extended magazine in the treeline near the parking lot of the hospital, and the ammunition matched 21 shell casings found on the ground in the area where the man who matched Brantley's description was seen on video firing the weapon.

Vault forfeits license

In the days following the shooting, the owner of The Vault, Shel Parham, voluntarily forfeited her cabaret license for live public entertainment. The issue had been scheduled for action by the Kenosha City Council's License and Permit Committee.

Mayor John Antaramian had announced the week before that the venue would face a suspension, and that the city had temporarily withdrawn the license. A complaint against The Vault had been submitted by Kenosha Police to Antaramian's office.

After Parham announced she would voluntarily forfeit the license, the city agreed to withdraw that complaint.

Parham posted a statement on The Vault's Facebook page.

"The safety and well-being of our community and Downtown business neighbors has always been top priority for The Vault," she wrote. "As a result of recent discussions with the Deputy City Attorney of Kenosha and subsequent agreement, The Vault has decided to forfeit its cabaret license.

"We have played host to over 170 events in just 13 months since opening. As we continue positive dialogue with city leaders, neighbors, business partners and our community going forward, The Vault looks forward to furthering our mission and remains committed to providing a safe, welcoming event space for everyone."

City Administrator John Morrissey said The Vault maintains its liquor license and can continue to host weddings and other private events, but cannot hold events open to the public where admission is charged.

Terry Flores contributed to this report.

