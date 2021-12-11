Second person charged after 2020 search warrant in Kenosha drug investigation

A second person faces four felony drug-related charges after officers with the Kenosha Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant last year.

Stephanie Garcia-Gomez, 22, of Kenosha, is charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver THC, possession with intent to deliver Schedule V drugs and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Garcia-Gomez also is charged with two misdemeanor bail-jumping counts that were filed because she has a pending case from earlier in 2020. In that case, she’s charged with felony burglary, along with misdemeanor counts of theft and criminal damage to property.

A second defendant, Freddy Viera, 28, of the same address, earlier was charged with the same felonies as Garcia-Gomez, along with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and two bail-jumping counts.

Garcia-Gomez is due back in court March 18, for a pre-trial conference before Judge Anthony Milisauskas, while Viera has a final pre-trial hearing set for Feb. 17 before Judge Bruce E. Schroeder.

According to the criminal complaint, members of the Kenosha Police Department and members of the Special Investigations Unit in January of 2020 executed a search warrant, where they found firearms, a plastic bag with $3,000 in cash and three large bags with what they identified as powder cocaine.

Police also seized 34 alprazolam (Xanax) pills in a bottle in a drawer, along with another small bag of cocaine.

Two large bags of marijuana were found in a backpack in a water heater closet next to the bedroom.

The total weight of the suspected cocaine that was seized was 143.8 grams, while the total weight of the marijuana was 757.7 grams.

Viera admitted to police he was selling cocaine and marijuana out of his house, the complaint states. He also admitted to possessing marijuana, cocaine and a loaded firearm.

The defendant stated the Xanax was prescribed.

Garcia-Gomez reportedly told police that Viera usually bought around an ounce of cocaine from someone in Illinois about every two weeks.

The night before the search warrant, she said they had gone to Racine to buy cocaine, according to the complaint.

Each of the alleged offenses happened within 1,000 feet of Brass Elementary School, 6400 15th Ave., which could increase the penalty for each of the drug-related charges by five years in prison.

The cocaine-possession felony charge carries a possible maximum prison sentence of 25 years and a fine of $100,000, the marijuana charge carries a possible prison term of three years and a fine of $10,000, and the two other felony drug charges carry a possible prison sentence of 18 months each and a fine of $10,000.

