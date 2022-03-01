Second trial date set in Jensen murder case

Another calendar will turn before Mark Jensen has a new trial date.

And even before then, there's plenty of activity from both sides that has to happen.

Jensen, convicted in 2007 for murdering his wife, Julie at their Pleasant Prairie home in December 1998, is expected to stand trial for a second time starting Jan. 9, 2023, this time before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Anthony Milisauskas.

The door opened for a new trial last week when the United States Supreme Court refused to hear the case after an appeal of a Wisconsin State Supreme Court ruling last year that Jensen should receive a new trial.

Jensen, 62, who has been in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $1.5 million bond since April 12, 2021, was sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder, who presided over the original trial, that was moved to Walworth County.

Jensen had been incarcerated at the Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun since his sentencing in 2008.

After a series of state and federal appellate court rulings, Jensen's original conviction was overturned when it was ruled that Schroeder erred in allowing Julie Jensen's so-called "letter from the grave" and voicemails about her suspicions that her husband was trying to harm her to be presented to the jury.

Prosecutors have argued that Mark Jensen, who has always maintained his innocence, poisoned his then-40-year-old wife with antifreeze, then smothered her at their Pleasant Prairie home. At the original trial, the defense suggested that Julie Jensen, who had sought treatment for depression, had committed suicide.

Mountain of motions

Attorneys on both sides spent most of the hearing Monday talking about a myriad of motions that still need to be dealt with.

Former Kenosha County District Attorney Robert Jambois, now an assistant district attorney in Portage County, who oversaw the original case, again will lead the state's case as a special prosecutor.

Jambois said there still are 16 outstanding defense motions, and asked Milisauskas for clarification about which ones still needed a response.

Defense attorney Bridget Krause, one of five attorneys representing Jensen, told the judge the state also has filed motions and asked that a hearing be held to deal with all of them.

And that's what will happen, Milisauskas said.

"We'll treat everybody equally," he said. "Simultaneously, each party will give the court which motions (they want to pursue)."

Krause said her side doesn't intend to file any additional motions.

Both parties have until March 28 at 5 p.m. to determine which motions still need to be handled, and until May 27 at 5 p.m. to file a response.

A motion hearing date will be held Nov. 21 and 22, followed by a final pre-trial Dec. 16, at 8:30 a.m.

Another delay

Jambois said he expects the second trial to last five weeks, and added there is little space in his current trial calendar in Portage County, which forced the move to early next year.

"I can't see starting this kind of trial (before the holidays), when in December, at the end of the month, there's a week of vacation," he said.

Milisauskas told Jambois his calendar is packed as well, to the tune of 1,498 pending cases.

"I have people who have been in custody a long time, too," he said.

