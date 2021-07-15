Second witness alleges police mistreatment in Delgado-Cintron trial

Closing statements and deliberations for the trial of Alex Delgado-Cintron, charged with murder and attempted murder for a drug-related shooting in December 2019, were scheduled to start Friday morning.
Delgado-Cintron, 23, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for shooting and killing Osiel Estrada and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting and critically injuring Antonio Jaimes, Estrada’s younger brother.
On Thursday, a second witness accused Kenosha Police detective Pablo Torres of overly aggressive behavior during the incident’s investigation. Torres’ background includes shooting two people while on duty, one fatally, during a 10-day period in 2015.
Doctari Dixon, 30, who is charged with harboring/aiding a felon, possessing a firearm by a felon and two counts of drug possession, said his previous statement that Delgado-Cintron had admitted to the shooting was untrue and made under pressure from Torres.
Dixon and his wife drove Delgado-Cintron and Maria Patino, Delgado-Cintron’s then-girlfriend and co-defendant, to the airport before the couple fled to Puerto Rico.
Dixon’s testimony mirrored that of Elizabeth Cintron-Perez, Delgado-Cintron’s mother, who also alleged Tuesday that Torres was overly aggressive in his attempts to get to Delgado-Cintron.
“He kept pushing the issue, he kept saying I knew about it beforehand,” Dixon said. “He wanted to get any information and storyline that would let him go after ‘Rico.’”
“Rico” is Dixon’s nickname for Delgado-Cintron.
Dixon, who initially denied any knowledge of Delgado-Cintron’s involvement with the shooting when first questioned, said he changed his story under interrogation to match that of his wife.
“I would lie on her behalf,” Dixon said to Torres in a video of his interrogation.
Torres said he brought Dixon’s wife into the room because her and Doctari Dixon’s statements didn’t match, and he hoped to “elicit a response” from Doctari, a common interrogation technique, according to Torres.
Torres said he also stood up several times throughout the interrogation, “may have” raised his voice and called Doctari Dixon’s original denial “bull——.”
Dixon said he and his wife were worried they could lose guardianship of her children if they didn’t comply, which was why he followed his wife’s story.
“Whatever her statement was, I would match my statement,” Dixon said. “I would lie to cover up for her.”
Clip of interview
The prosecution also showed a clip from an interview between Torres and the accused’s mother, Cintron-Perez. Torres said Cintron-Perez spoke openly.
“There was a lot of times there that I just let Ms. Perez just talk,” Torres said.
In the clip, Cintron-Perez said her son claimed he began shooting in self-defense.
“Alex told me it was his life or their lives,” Cintron-Perez said in the video, for which a Spanish-language interpreter was present to convey to the jury.
According to Torres, who said he made sure not to give witnesses any additional information about the incident, Cintron-Perez described aspects of the shooting she couldn’t have learned through social or news media.
“She knew details that only someone inside or an eyewitness to this shooting would know,” Torres said.
Delgado-Cintron declined to testify on Thursday.