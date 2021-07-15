Second witness alleges police mistreatment in Delgado-Cintron trial

“He kept pushing the issue, he kept saying I knew about it beforehand,” Dixon said. “He wanted to get any information and storyline that would let him go after ‘Rico.’”

“Rico” is Dixon’s nickname for Delgado-Cintron.

Dixon, who initially denied any knowledge of Delgado-Cintron’s involvement with the shooting when first questioned, said he changed his story under interrogation to match that of his wife.

“I would lie on her behalf,” Dixon said to Torres in a video of his interrogation.

Torres said he brought Dixon’s wife into the room because her and Doctari Dixon’s statements didn’t match, and he hoped to “elicit a response” from Doctari, a common interrogation technique, according to Torres.

Torres said he also stood up several times throughout the interrogation, “may have” raised his voice and called Doctari Dixon’s original denial “bull——.”

Dixon said he and his wife were worried they could lose guardianship of her children if they didn’t comply, which was why he followed his wife’s story.

“Whatever her statement was, I would match my statement,” Dixon said. “I would lie to cover up for her.”