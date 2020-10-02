Security video from tavern shows different narrative for Sunday homicide

The men did not appear to be arguing with each other as they left, Coates said, and they do not appear to be arguing on the video, although one man is seen exchanging words with security.

The video then shows a Kenosha Police squad car arrive on Sheridan Road. Security workers use flashlights to try to get the officer’s attention and point down 49th toward the area where the men were walking. The squad car pauses on Sheridan — the officer does not stop to speak to Coates or the security officers — and the squad then continues north on Sheridan out of camera range.

“The security team offered assistance to the police to show where the troublemakers went,” Coates said in a formal statement. “The police ignored the security team’s plea for help.”

Security video shows Coates and the security officers go back across Sheridan to the bar. They were standing in front of the front door to the bar when they heard a gunshot, Coates said. The video shows more officers arrive and one squad blocks off 49th Street at Sheridan.

Police said Williams was found with a gunshot wound. He was lying on the sidewalk in the area of 49th Street and 8th Avenue. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.