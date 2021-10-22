Sentencing delayed in 2020 hit-and-run vehicular homicide case in which pregnant Kenosha woman was killed

Repischak said he will reach out to the report writer and have that person in court Dec. 16.

“Since this is the court’s concern, I don’t want the state or the defense involved in this inquiry,” he said. “This is an important matter, and I know everyone in this matter wants closure.

“But I have to make sure when I sentence Ms. Mehaffey I have the most complete information. ... I apologize to everyone. This is important to make sure this is correct.”

Complaint details crash

Mehaffey was charged after she ran a stop sign and struck a couple in the crosswalk. The collision killed Marisol Mendoza-Lopez, who was walking from a store. The complaint states the victim and a man she was walking with were along the sidewalk on 52nd Street when they began crossing 24th Avenue in the crosswalk.

As they were crossing, a pickup headed south on 24th failed to stop at the stop sign, crashed into the couple, and then sped away. The crash was captured on a security video, which showed it slow at the stop sign, but not stop, then accelerate and strike the couple.