Sentencing delayed in 2020 hit-and-run vehicular homicide case in which pregnant Kenosha woman was killed

A dispute regarding information in a pre-sentence investigation led to the delay in the sentencing Thursday afternoon of a 44-year-old Kenosha woman convicted in the hit-and-run death of a pregnant 27-year-old woman last year.
Kady Mehaffey pleaded no contest in August to a felony hit-and-run charge involving death and a felony hit-and-run charge involving injury. A felony charge of second-degree reckless homicide and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing were dismissed and read in as part of the plea agreement.
Mehaffey, who has been in custody on a $500,000 in the Kenosha County Jail since her arrest, faces a maximum prison sentence of 25 years (15 years confinement, 10 years extended supervision) on the first felony and nine months in jail on the second.
Just as Thursday’s sentencing was about to begin before Racine County Circuit Court Judge Robert S. Repischak, the dispute was brought to light.
Defense attorney Kristyne Watson told Repischak the pre-sentence report indicated her client had told her mother she was under the influence at the time of the crash Sept. 10, 2020. Both Mehaffey and her mother denied telling the writer that, Watson said.
That led Repischak to delay the sentencing until Dec. 16, at 3:30 p.m.
“I want to know how that statement got into the (report),” he said. “Obviously, if there was an allegation she was under the influence when she killed this woman, it’s going to weigh heavily into my decision (on sentencing).”
Repischak said he will reach out to the report writer and have that person in court Dec. 16.
“Since this is the court’s concern, I don’t want the state or the defense involved in this inquiry,” he said. “This is an important matter, and I know everyone in this matter wants closure.
“But I have to make sure when I sentence Ms. Mehaffey I have the most complete information. ... I apologize to everyone. This is important to make sure this is correct.”
Complaint details crash
Mehaffey was charged after she ran a stop sign and struck a couple in the crosswalk. The collision killed Marisol Mendoza-Lopez, who was walking from a store. The complaint states the victim and a man she was walking with were along the sidewalk on 52nd Street when they began crossing 24th Avenue in the crosswalk.
As they were crossing, a pickup headed south on 24th failed to stop at the stop sign, crashed into the couple, and then sped away. The crash was captured on a security video, which showed it slow at the stop sign, but not stop, then accelerate and strike the couple.
Police recognized the truck the next day, and an anonymous caller also reported that Mehaffey had been involved in the crash. She was found outside Spanky’s Bar, 2325 52nd St., on Sept. 11, at about 2:41 p.m.
Mehaffey told police she had loaned the truck to a friend the day before and did not know where it was. Police found it parked at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of 56th Street about a half-mile from the crash with fresh damage on the driver’s side.
Security video from the apartment complex showed the truck pulling in within minutes of the crash and a woman who appeared to be the defendant get out of the driver’s side, the complaint states.