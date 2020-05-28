Sentencing delayed in shooting death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A request by the attorney for a 25-year-old Kenosha man convicted earlier this year in the 2018 death of a 27-year-old Zion, Ill., man postponed a sentencing hearing set for Thursday.

The sentencing for Dayquan Christian will be held in-person at a later date after the request by his attorney, Eugene E. Detert, was granted in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Christian pleased guilty to second-degree reckless homicide March 2 in the shooting death of Deonte White on Nov. 18, 2018.

Felony charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and harboring/aiding a felon, along with a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer were dismissed.

According to court records, White was shot in the back. An autopsy later showed he had been struck by a single 9mm bullet that pierced his heart.

