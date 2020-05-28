Sentencing delayed in shooting death
View Comments

Sentencing delayed in shooting death

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
court gavel

A request by the attorney for a 25-year-old Kenosha man convicted earlier this year in the 2018 death of a 27-year-old Zion, Ill., man postponed a sentencing hearing set for Thursday.

The sentencing for Dayquan Christian will be held in-person at a later date after the request by his attorney, Eugene E. Detert, was granted in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Christian pleased guilty to second-degree reckless homicide March 2 in the shooting death of Deonte White on Nov. 18, 2018.

Felony charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and harboring/aiding a felon, along with a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer were dismissed.

According to court records, White was shot in the back. An autopsy later showed he had been struck by a single 9mm bullet that pierced his heart.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics