Sentencing set for Bristol man's sixth drunken driving conviction
Sentencing set for Bristol man's sixth drunken driving conviction

A 54-year-old Bristol man is scheduled to be sentenced in August after he pleaded guilty last month to three of five criminal charges, including one for his sixth drunken driving offense.

Daniel S. Hall is set to be sentenced at 3 p.m. on Aug. 19 by Racine County Circuit Court Judge Robert S. Repischak.

Court records indicate that Hall pleaded no contest to his sixth drunken driving offense and to misdemeanor counts of hit-and-run and possession of drug paraphernalia.

As part of the plea agreement, felony charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of narcotic drugs were dismissed.

Hall faces a maximum fine of $25,000 and 10 years in prison on the drunken driving charge and a total fine of $1,500 and seven months in jail on the two misdemeanors. He remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint:

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputies last Aug. 18 responded to the 7700 block of Highway JI near Lily Lake in Wheatland for a report of a reckless driver. The caller stated she observed a white Sierra pickup traveling from lane to lane that had driven into the ditch at one point.

The truck then traveled westbound on Highway F, crossed into oncoming traffic, almost hit a vehicle and then struck a blue Ford Focus that was eastbound on Highway F. The caller stated the defendant's vehicle then left the scene without checking on the Focus and stopped in front of a bar on Bassett Road in Randall.

An officer spoke to the driver of the Focus, who stated the truck drove into her lane, crossed the centerline and was "almost completely driving westbound in the eastbound lane." The driver stated she tried to swerve when the defendant's vehicle struck hers with its front driver's side near her vehicle's rear driver's side.

Court records indicate that Hall has previous drunken driving convictions on Nov. 6, 1996, in Kenosha County; on Oct. 12, 1999, in Kenosha County; on March 20, 2002, in Kenosha County; and two on Dec. 22, 2004, both in Price County Wisconsin.

Police found a clear plastic bag in the defendant's left front pocket that contained a brown powder. Inside the vehicle, they found a small plate with a powdery residue, along with a digital scale. A blue paint transfer was found on the front bumper.

The substance found in the bag weighed 3.7 grams and tested positive for fentanyl and heroin.

Hall told police he had taken heroin. He agreed to a blood draw, and results of that test were not provided in the criminal complaint.

