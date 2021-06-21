Sentencing set for Bristol man's sixth drunken driving conviction

A 54-year-old Bristol man is scheduled to be sentenced in August after he pleaded guilty last month to three of five criminal charges, including one for his sixth drunken driving offense.

Daniel S. Hall is set to be sentenced at 3 p.m. on Aug. 19 by Racine County Circuit Court Judge Robert S. Repischak.

Court records indicate that Hall pleaded no contest to his sixth drunken driving offense and to misdemeanor counts of hit-and-run and possession of drug paraphernalia.

As part of the plea agreement, felony charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of narcotic drugs were dismissed.

Hall faces a maximum fine of $25,000 and 10 years in prison on the drunken driving charge and a total fine of $1,500 and seven months in jail on the two misdemeanors. He remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint:

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputies last Aug. 18 responded to the 7700 block of Highway JI near Lily Lake in Wheatland for a report of a reckless driver. The caller stated she observed a white Sierra pickup traveling from lane to lane that had driven into the ditch at one point.