Separate gunfire incidents reported at hotel parking lot, Lincoln Park area; no injuries

Kenosha police responded to two unrelated gunfire incidents early Sunday.

At 1:08 a.m., officers received a call for a fight in a parking lot and gunshots fired at the Comfort Inn & Suites, 7206 122 Ave.

“Ultimately, officers responded, talked to several individuals in the parking lot. No one was cooperative, and no weapons were found,” said Lt. Tim Schaal of the Kenosha Police Department.

Shell casings, he said, were recovered during an initial investigation. However, no one was injured, and no arrests were made.

In the second incident at 12:41 a.m., shots were reported in the 2600 block of 69th St.

He said officers heard several shots fired around the Lincoln Park area and at the same time several calls directed them to the area around St. Joseph Catholic Academy, 2401 69th St. Officers discovered several shell casings in the roadway. An investigation, revealed the gunfire struck the siding of a home in the 6800 block of 26th Ave.

No one was injured, and there were no witnesses to the incident, he said.

