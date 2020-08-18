Several people alleged to have helped man flee after Kenosha Police officer shot

Several people who helped a man flee Kenosha after allegedly shooting a police officer are facing charges for providing aid.
Jonathan Massey, 29, is being held on $1 million bond, charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the Aug. 8 shooting of Kenosha Police Officer Justin Pruett.
Massey is alleged to have shot Pruett after the officer stopped to speak to him because he matched the description of a suspect in an entry to vehicle complaint. Pruett was shot in the abdomen and is recovering.
According to the criminal complaint, in an encounter partially captured on squad video, Massey is alleged to have shot Pruett in the abdomen after the officer deployed a Taser. Pruett then returned fire, striking Massey as he fled.
Massey was arrested by U.S. Marshals Aug. 12 in Gary, Ind.
According to court documents, several people were with Massey when the shooting occurred, and several helped him flee to Indiana.
Travinna Williams, 30, of Kenosha, is alleged to have driven Massey to a gas station in Harvey, Ill. where he was picked up by a man in a pickup truck. She was charged with harboring a felon and is being held on $50,000 bond.
According to the criminal complaint against Williams, a witness told police that she received a phone call at about 5:20 a.m. Aug. 8 from a woman known as “Sis,” who was later identified as Williams. Sis told the witness “Jonathan’s in some (expletive). We’re coming to get you.” About 25 minutes later, Williams arrived at the witness’ residence in a Jeep, Massey was in the back seat of the vehicle.
The witness said Massey used her phone to make 10 phone calls to a person later identified by police as a man who lives in Gary. Another man was also a passenger in the vehicle.
According to the complaint, Williams stopped at a hospital in Illinois and tried to get Massey to go inside for treatment of his gunshot wound. He refused. They then stopped at a drug store where Williams bought water and bandaging materials.
Three women — Ebony Hughes, 27, and Shydaria Role, 23, both of Kenosha, and Desiree Brown, 26, of Racine — were each charged Tuesday with aiding a felon for their roles in allegedly helping Massey after the shooting. Brown and Hughes are alleged to have been among the people who witnessed the shooting.
According to statements in court, additional charges may be pending against others who allegedly aided Massey when he fled the area.
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.