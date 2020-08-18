Several people alleged to have helped man flee after Kenosha Police officer shot

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Several people who helped a man flee Kenosha after allegedly shooting a police officer are facing charges for providing aid.

Jonathan Massey, 29, is being held on $1 million bond, charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the Aug. 8 shooting of Kenosha Police Officer Justin Pruett.

Massey is alleged to have shot Pruett after the officer stopped to speak to him because he matched the description of a suspect in an entry to vehicle complaint. Pruett was shot in the abdomen and is recovering.

According to the criminal complaint, in an encounter partially captured on squad video, Massey is alleged to have shot Pruett in the abdomen after the officer deployed a Taser. Pruett then returned fire, striking Massey as he fled.

Massey was arrested by U.S. Marshals Aug. 12 in Gary, Ind.

According to court documents, several people were with Massey when the shooting occurred, and several helped him flee to Indiana.

Travinna Williams, 30, of Kenosha, is alleged to have driven Massey to a gas station in Harvey, Ill. where he was picked up by a man in a pickup truck. She was charged with harboring a felon and is being held on $50,000 bond.