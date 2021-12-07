Sex offenders to be released to live at Pleasant Prairie residences

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Three convicted sex offenders are set to be released to village residences.
According to a press release, Richard J. Scott and Richard A. Dodson will reside at a home in the 12200 block of Sheridan Road, while Brian W. Bushweiler will live in the 12100 block of 120th Court after their release from prison.
Scott, 62, is 5-foot-5, 180 pounds with hazel eyes, grey hair and wears glasses. He was convicted of repeated sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography in Kenosha County in 2015 and sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by 18 years of extended supervision.
He is currently housed at the Stanley Correctional Institution.
Dodson, 55, is 5-8, 170 pounds, with hazel eyes, shaved and balding hair and wears glasses. He was convicted of three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child in Kenosha County in 1995 and sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Department of Corrections records don't show where Dodson currently is located within the prison system.
Bushweiler, 57, is 5-8, 280 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was convicted of three counts of possession of child pornography in Kenosha County in 2019. He was sentenced to three years prison and six years extended supervision on each count.
DOC records show that Bushweiler was released into extended supervision Nov. 30.
All three individuals are lifetime registrants of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry Program and will be electronically monitored. There are to have no unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with the victim of their offense and are not to consume any drugs.
In addition, they must register face-to-face with local law enforcement and comply with standard sex offender rules from their parole agents. If they violate those conditions, they will be apprehended and the violations will be immediately investigated, the release states.
SPECIAL REPORT: Spotlighting sex offenses to draw discussion out of the shadows
Sex offenses, and just as importantly how our society deals with both offenders and victims, is something our society can’t ignore.
It’s why newspapers and online media companies throughout the Midwest are pledging to do a deep dive throughout the new year into a multitude of issues, social impacts and struggles our society faces in dealing with sex offenders and their crimes.
The participating news agencies are all part of Lee Enterprises Midwest reporting team, of which I am the regional editor. The team includes The Times of Northwest Indiana, of which I’m the executive editor.
Throughout the Midwest, the ongoing project will be shining a white-hot spotlight on sex offenses, including public sex offender registries that require convicted parties to register their addresses after they have served time in prison or other terms of criminal sentences.
