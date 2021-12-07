 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Sex offenders to be released to live at Pleasant Prairie residences

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Three convicted sex offenders are set to be released to village residences.

According to a press release, Richard J. Scott and Richard A. Dodson will reside at a home in the 12200 block of Sheridan Road, while Brian W. Bushweiler will live in the 12100 block of 120th Court after their release from prison.

Scott, 62, is 5-foot-5, 180 pounds with hazel eyes, grey hair and wears glasses. He was convicted of repeated sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography in Kenosha County in 2015 and sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by 18 years of extended supervision.

He is currently housed at the Stanley Correctional Institution.

Richard Scott booking photo

Scott

Dodson, 55, is 5-8, 170 pounds, with hazel eyes, shaved and balding hair and wears glasses. He was convicted of three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child in Kenosha County in 1995 and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Richard Dodson booking photo

Dodson

Department of Corrections records don't show where Dodson currently is located within the prison system.

People are also reading…

Bushweiler, 57, is 5-8, 280 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was convicted of three counts of possession of child pornography in Kenosha County in 2019. He was sentenced to three years prison and six years extended supervision on each count.

Brian Bushweiler booking photo

Bushweiler

DOC records show that Bushweiler was released into extended supervision Nov. 30.

All three individuals are lifetime registrants of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry Program and will be electronically monitored. There are to have no unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with the victim of their offense and are not to consume any drugs.

In addition, they must register face-to-face with local law enforcement and comply with standard sex offender rules from their parole agents. If they violate those conditions, they will be apprehended and the violations will be immediately investigated, the release states.

More than 200 people attended a meeting May 26, 2021 at the Salem Lakes Public Works Building regarding a proposal to place two convicted sex offenders at a Camp Lake residence.

SPECIAL REPORT: Spotlighting sex offenses to draw discussion out of the shadows

Sex offenses, and just as importantly how our society deals with both offenders and victims, is something our society can’t ignore.

It’s why newspapers and online media companies throughout the Midwest are pledging to do a deep dive throughout the new year into a multitude of issues, social impacts and struggles our society faces in dealing with sex offenders and their crimes.

The participating news agencies are all part of Lee Enterprises Midwest reporting team, of which I am the regional editor. The team includes The Times of Northwest Indiana, of which I’m the executive editor.

Throughout the Midwest, the ongoing project will be shining a white-hot spotlight on sex offenses, including public sex offender registries that require convicted parties to register their addresses after they have served time in prison or other terms of criminal sentences.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rittenhouse hints that potential libel lawsuits could be coming

Rittenhouse hints that potential libel lawsuits could be coming

It’s been speculated since soon after Aug. 25, 2020, that Kyle Rittenhouse may file multimillion-dollar lawsuits against pundits and media outlets for slander and/or libel. Lawsuits are also possible against his former attorneys John Pierce and Lin Wood, who Rittenhouse have said were out for their own benefit after inserting themselves into his defense after his Aug. 26, 2020, arrest.

Watch Now: Related Video

Indonesian president promises to widen volcano evacuation efforts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert