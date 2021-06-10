Sexual assault suspect from 2014-15 incidents bound over for trial

In the first of the two Kenosha assaults, the victim told police she was walking in the 2300 block of 61st Street in Kenosha on her way to a friend’s home on the afternoon of Nov. 10, 2014, when a man grabbed her, pulled her into a vehicle and raped her.

The woman “indicated that she ultimately fought the male subject off her and ran out of the vehicle,” according to the criminal complaint.

Ward said a rape kit in that case was performed, collected and maintained by the City of Kenosha Police Department. The victim later positively identified Crockett in a photo lineup as the man who assaulted her, he said.

In the second case, a woman reported she was walking home from the Kenosha Job Center on Sheridan Road in April 2015, after she used a computer to look for work. The woman told an investigator she was walking when a man grabbed her, pulled her into a car, drove her a short distance away and raped her.

As a result of the assault, the second victim was impregnated, Ward said. The pregnancy was terminated, and a biological sample was collected and maintained by the Kenosha Police Department.

During cross examination by one of Crockett’s defense attorney’s, Carl Bradford Johnson, Ward stated that no other witnesses to either assault had come forward.