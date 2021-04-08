Sheridan Road drag racing incident ends in felony charge for Waukegan man

Two vehicles reportedly drag racing on Sheridan Road early Wednesday led to a chase with police that reached speeds of 120 mph and eventual felony charges for a Waukegan man.

According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday afternoon, a Kenosha Police officer was on patrol in the 6800 block of Sheridan Road at 12:43 a.m. Wednesday when he saw two vehicles — a white sedan and a dark-colored sedan — headed north side by side, apparently drag racing. The vehicles were travelling at approximately 100 mph.

The officer activated his sirens and emergency lights and pursued the cars, which then accelerated to 120 mph. The dark-colored sedan then slowed to 30 mph, while the white sedan continued to accelerate northbound at 120 mph, running through a red light at Sheridan Road and 60th Street without slowing down.

The officer then terminated the pursuit, which had lasted about a half mile, due to public safety concerns. The complaint states that the squad car reached speeds of 70 mph before ending the pursuit.

According to the complaint, when the officer turned off his emergency lights the vehicle slowed and turned right onto 56th Street. Another officer on 56th Street was then able to stop the vehicle and the driver was arrested at gunpoint.