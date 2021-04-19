Sheriff holds press conference on Somers House shootings: "We're not Mayberry anymore"

He mentioned the killing of a young man working at Shirl's Ice Cream on Sheridan Road several years back "that crippled our city. But today, we can handle a shooting and people can brush it off. Things are different now. We're not Mayberry anymore."

Beth said he used to "describe our community as an island between Waukegan and Chicago on the south and Milwaukee on the north. We had a great handle on crime and on issues that were out there. We could handle these issues before they got bad. We are becoming more like the northern suburbs of Chicago. A lot of these issues are coming to Kenosha."

Beth said the weapons used Sunday night were all hand guns.

He added that he didn't know where Vinson had been living but that he's "living in the jail right now, is all I can tell you."

Though the sheriff is confident the suspect in custody is the shooter, he is "not ruling out that other people may have been a part of this."

He expects the suspect, who is facing one homicide charge, "to have many more charges placed on him as we piece all this together."

Beth said the suspect was arrested with help from police in Mount Pleasant.