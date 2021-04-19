Sheriff holds press conference on Somers House shootings: "We're not Mayberry anymore"

At a 1:30 p.m. press conference Monday, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth described the Sunday shooting at the Somers House tavern as starting when a call came in "that there was a scuffle between the three men involved and our suspect."
"The calls started coming in after the man left the bar and then came back and started shooting," Beth said.
The Kenosha Sheriff's Department identified the suspect as Rakayo Alandis Vinson.
Beth could not say, when asked, if Vinson knew the victims before the shooting, though he did say the men were targeted by the suspect.
Describing the scene, Beth said, "The first two people who passed died inside the bar. The third died in gunfire outside the bar. That subject was fatally shot, got into his car with others and then passed away."
Vinson and the three victims were all men in their 20s, Beth said. They were identified as Cedric D. Gaston, 24, of Kenosha; Atkeem D. Stevenson, 26, of Kenosha; and Kevin T. Donaldson, 22 of Kenosha.
There were also three injured parties inside the bar: A 26-year-old man from Kenosha; a 22-year-old man from Wonder Lake, Ill., and a 23-year-old man also from Wonder Lake. Beth said that the injured parties were not targeted by the suspect and were injured as a result of "bullets flying."
After the suspect fled the scene Sunday night, Beth said, "Our deputies canvassed the area and were able to get video from near the incident. We are piecing that all together."
Conceding to the assembled media members that "there are a lot of questions we can't answer now," the sheriff said that "hundreds of people have been involved since the beginning of this a day and a half ago."
Beth added he is "very thankful we had people calling in names. If you have any information you can give us, don't think we have all the information already. Call Crimestoppers at 262-656-7333; you can do it anonymously."
Evidence, he said, "has already been shipped to the state crime lab. We are doing our best to tie our suspect to these homicides."
One man killed Sunday night "fell immediately. The second staggered outside to the parking lot and the third man may have exchanged gunfire with the suspect," Beth said.
"That's a really good question," Beth said, when asked about a possible motive. "We don't have the information."
While answering questions at the Safety Center, Beth descried a community that has changed substantially in the past decades.
"When I started in 1982 as a deputy sheriff," he said, "if we had one homicide every other year, that was huge."
He mentioned the killing of a young man working at Shirl's Ice Cream on Sheridan Road several years back "that crippled our city. But today, we can handle a shooting and people can brush it off. Things are different now. We're not Mayberry anymore."
Beth said he used to "describe our community as an island between Waukegan and Chicago on the south and Milwaukee on the north. We had a great handle on crime and on issues that were out there. We could handle these issues before they got bad. We are becoming more like the northern suburbs of Chicago. A lot of these issues are coming to Kenosha."
Beth said the weapons used Sunday night were all hand guns.
He added that he didn't know where Vinson had been living but that he's "living in the jail right now, is all I can tell you."
Though the sheriff is confident the suspect in custody is the shooter, he is "not ruling out that other people may have been a part of this."
He expects the suspect, who is facing one homicide charge, "to have many more charges placed on him as we piece all this together."
Beth said the suspect was arrested with help from police in Mount Pleasant.
Apparently, the suspect "went up to Racine and stole a car from some people he knew and then brought the car back to the people he stole it from, and those people called the police and said 'come and pick him up.'"