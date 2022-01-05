Sheriff's Department releases name of deceased inmate

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday identified the inmate who died early Saturday morning as Reighnn T. Post-McNab, 25, of Kenosha.

Post-McNab was found unresponsive in his jail cell at the Pre-Trial Jail Facility, 1000 55th St., Kenosha, at 1:04 a.m., according to an earlier press release. He was discovered by a correctional officer who had been conducting cell checks.

CPR was initiated as rescue personnel were called, however, Post-McNab remained unresponsive. Jail medical staff and the Kenosha Fire Department responded, and Post-McNab was transported by paramedics to Froedtert Kenosha Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at about 2:20 a.m.

Hospital staff reported that McNab died from “medical causes.” An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Investigators from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Pre-Trial Facility to conduct the investigation based on an agreement between the two departments. Racine County officials will lead the investigation.

The death does not appear to be suspicious and did not involve any use of force by correctional staff, the release states.

Post-McNab had been held in custody since June 22, according to Tuesday’s press release. Court records show he had a pending case in Kenosha County for two felony counts of driving/operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and one felony count of possession of burglar tools, along with two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

A pending case for possession of methamphetamine in Milwaukee County also was listed in the court record.

A GoFundMe account has been established in McNab’s name.