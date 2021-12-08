Sheriff's Department searching for suspect in Tuesday morning home invasion in Town of Paris

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man wanted for criminal trespassing after a Town of Paris woman reportedly chased an intruder from her home late Tuesday morning at gun point.

Police were dispatched to the home in the 15700 block of 12th Street at 11:09 a.m. for a reported trespassing complaint. The intruder is described as a white male, between 40 and 50 years old and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He was reportedly wearing a brown canvas jacket and a maroon-colored beanie hat.

“The homeowner stated that the suspect never threatened her or spoke to her while he was inside her residence,” a press release from the Sheriff Department's public information officer, Sgt. David Wright, said. “The suspect left the residence and drove away from the property westbound on 12th Street in an older model red SUV that had rust on the front bumper.”

According to the homeowner, nothing was taken from the residence, and it is unknown what the intentions of the suspect were, Wright, said. Deputies canvassed the area but did not locate the vehicle or the intruder. Neighbors were notified as police sought surveillance video.

The homeowner reported to police and wrote on social media that she was working from home when she heard footsteps. Her dog, a pit bull named Bella, also awoke to the sound.

“(Bella) immediately ran out the office barking like she could smell something,” the woman recalled.

The woman reportedly followed the dog and came upon an unknown person in her home.

“I yelled for him to leave, and he began walking towards me,” she wrote. “I ran to get the gun, and by the time I ran back to the hallway, he had followed me down the hall. I had him at gun point.”

The man reportedly stood and stared at her for a period of time before turning to leave.

“He had this creepy cold face,” she wrote on social media.

The woman said it is possible her dog bit the man. As a result, Wright said area hospitals were asked to keep an eye out for a patient with a dog bite to the arm. However, there had been no reports of such an injury as of Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation is active and ongoing, Wright said. Anyone with information about a person or vehicle matching the descriptions should contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at 262-605-5100 or the Kenosha County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 262-656-7333.

