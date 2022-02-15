Sheriff's Department seeking two in connection to Feb. 9 shooting investigation

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in finding two people possibly connected with an attempted homicide shooting incident on Feb. 9.

According to Sheriff's Department Sgt. David Wright, the Detective Bureau is seeking Jeremy Jimenez, 27, and Indiria Hudson, 22, both of Kenosha.

A 29-year-old Racine man suffered a single gunshot wound during the incident and was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The victim called 911 at 12:47 a.m. that Wednesday morning stating that he sustained a gunshot wound while sitting in his vehicle near the intersection of Green Bay Road (Highway 31) and 18th Street (Highway L) in Somers.

Kenosha County Circuit Court records show that a $250,000 arrest warrant was issued for Jimenez on Monday afternoon. The record shows Jimenez is facing felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety, both with the use of a dangerous weapon.

A conviction on the attempted homicide charge carries a maximum life prison sentence.

There is no record listed for Hudson in relation to this case, but a check online shows she was convicted in June for a felony count of destroying computer equipment during the 2020 riots in Kenosha. The social media post indicates there is an active arrest warrant for her as well.

Persons with information about either suspect are asked to call the Detective Bureau at 262-605-5100. Callers can also remain anonymous and could receive a reward by calling Crimestoppers at 262-656-7333 or 800-807-TIPS (8477),

