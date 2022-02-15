Sheriff's Department seeking two in connection to Feb. 9 shooting investigation

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in finding two people possibly connected with an attempted homicide shooting incident on Feb. 9.
According to Sheriff's Department Sgt. David Wright, the Detective Bureau is seeking Jeremy Jimenez, 27, and Indiria Hudson, 22, both of Kenosha.
A 29-year-old Racine man suffered a single gunshot wound during the incident and was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The victim called 911 at 12:47 a.m. that Wednesday morning stating that he sustained a gunshot wound while sitting in his vehicle near the intersection of Green Bay Road (Highway 31) and 18th Street (Highway L) in Somers.
Kenosha County Circuit Court records show that a $250,000 arrest warrant was issued for Jimenez on Monday afternoon. The record shows Jimenez is facing felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety, both with the use of a dangerous weapon.
A conviction on the attempted homicide charge carries a maximum life prison sentence.
People are also reading…
There is no record listed for Hudson in relation to this case, but a check online shows she was convicted in June for a felony count of destroying computer equipment during the 2020 riots in Kenosha. The social media post indicates there is an active arrest warrant for her as well.
Persons with information about either suspect are asked to call the Detective Bureau at 262-605-5100. Callers can also remain anonymous and could receive a reward by calling Crimestoppers at 262-656-7333 or 800-807-TIPS (8477),
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Feb. 10, 2022
Today's mugshots: Feb. 10
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Amadeus D. McClain
Amadeus D. McClain, 900 block of Superior Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Abigail Rose Derengowski
Abigail Rose Derengowski, 1200 block of North Ohio Street, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael H. Fink
Michael H. Fink, 200 block of Johnson Street, Burlington, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Lacretha Jackson
Lacretha Jackson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jacob J. John
Jacob J. John, 500 block of Fairview Court, Waterford, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Alexis Arredondo Zaldivar
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alexis Arredondo Zaldivar, 2400 block of Mount Pleasant, Street, Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Allan M. Brown
Allan M. Brown, Countryside, Illinois, strangulation and suffocation, battery by prisoners, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Roger Raymond Crump
Roger Raymond Crump, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, attempt entry into a locked vehicle, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor theft, disorderly conduct.
Nathan G. David
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Nathan G. David, Round Lake Beach, Illinois, possession of THC.
Darius L. Gordon
Darius L. Gordon, 700 block of 17th Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer.