Shooting investigation leads to drug charges

A Kenosha man is facing felony drug charges after being located by police investigating a shooting.

Nazario O. Barrera, 28, is charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine-greater than 40 grams, possession with intent to deliver THC-less than 1,000 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia after being confronted by police at a home in the 6300 block of 12th Ave. on Jan. 18.

According to the criminal complaint, officers with the Kenosha Police Department were waiting for Barrera to arrive at the residence when an officer noticed Barrera carrying a bright pink backpack and a dark-colored bag.

Noting that police had probable cause to arrest Barrera in connection with a shooting case, officers ordered Barerra to exit the residence once he had crossed the threshold, coming back outside without either bag in his possession.

After obtaining permission from the homeowner to search the residence, police found a white garbage bag containing the contents of the dark-colored and pink bags, including:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.