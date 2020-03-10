Shooting investigation leads to drug charges

A Kenosha man is facing felony drug charges after being located by police investigating a shooting.
Nazario O. Barrera, 28, is charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine-greater than 40 grams, possession with intent to deliver THC-less than 1,000 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia after being confronted by police at a home in the 6300 block of 12th Ave. on Jan. 18.
According to the criminal complaint, officers with the Kenosha Police Department were waiting for Barrera to arrive at the residence when an officer noticed Barrera carrying a bright pink backpack and a dark-colored bag.
Noting that police had probable cause to arrest Barrera in connection with a shooting case, officers ordered Barerra to exit the residence once he had crossed the threshold, coming back outside without either bag in his possession.
After obtaining permission from the homeowner to search the residence, police found a white garbage bag containing the contents of the dark-colored and pink bags, including:
- 158 grams of cocaine split into six individual baggies
- 52 grams of THC in a small glass jar
- 248 grams of THC in a plastic bag labeled “Island Skunk”
- A draw string backpack that had THC and a broken glass container that in total weighed 1,405 grams
- A large glass jar that contained 180 grams of THC
- A silver spoon, sliver straw and digital scale all containing a “white powdery substance”
- Brass knuckles
In addition to the drugs found in the white garbage bag, officers also found 3.9 grams of a white powder substance inside the pink backpack as well as money, three firearms and numerous bags and boxes of ammunition.
Barrera had his initial appearance in court Monday, where his cash bond was set at $7,500. He will next appear in court for a preliminary hearing on the charges on March 19.
Barrera was previously charged Jan. 21 with second-degree recklessly endangering safety-use of a dangerous weapon in another case.
He will next appear in court for a pre-trial conference on that charge on March 25.
