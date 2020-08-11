Shooting suspect has long criminal history

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The criminal history of the 29-year-old suspect in Saturday's shooting of a Kenosha Police Department officer dates back to when he was just 15 years old.

And since that 2006 conviction for felony armed robbery as a party to a crime, Jonathan T. Massey has had a number of other run-ins with the law that included three other felony convictions.

Massey was named Monday afternoon by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation as the suspect in the shooting that injured a 30-year-old police officer.

The unnamed officer, who has been with the Kenosha Police Department for two years, had surgery after he was shot through the abdomen last weekend. His condition remains unknown. Attempts to reach the DCI for further information were unsuccessful.

Massey, of Kenosha, is wanted for felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, being a felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping, along with a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.

The attempted homicide charge carries a life sentence in prison, while the two others carry a total prison term of 16 years and $35,000 in fines.

Still at large as of Tuesday