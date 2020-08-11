Shooting suspect has long criminal history

The criminal history of the 29-year-old suspect in Saturday's shooting of a Kenosha Police Department officer dates back to when he was just 15 years old.
And since that 2006 conviction for felony armed robbery as a party to a crime, Jonathan T. Massey has had a number of other run-ins with the law that included three other felony convictions.
Massey was named Monday afternoon by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation as the suspect in the shooting that injured a 30-year-old police officer.
The unnamed officer, who has been with the Kenosha Police Department for two years, had surgery after he was shot through the abdomen last weekend. His condition remains unknown. Attempts to reach the DCI for further information were unsuccessful.
Massey, of Kenosha, is wanted for felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, being a felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping, along with a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.
The attempted homicide charge carries a life sentence in prison, while the two others carry a total prison term of 16 years and $35,000 in fines.
Still at large as of Tuesday
Massey remained at large as of Tuesday afternoon, and he is considered armed and dangerous. The news release issued by the DCI stated that anyone who may come in contact with him or who knows where he is should immediately call 911.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
An online check of his criminal history revealed four felony convictions, beginning with the 2006 case that landed Massey in state prison for five years.
Other convictions, according to records, include:
- In 2012, he was convicted of misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct and received 10 months in the Kenosha County Jail.
- In 2014, a conviction for felony substantial battery, which ended with an 18-month state prison sentence that ran concurrently to the 2006 case.
- In 2019, Massey was convicted of misdemeanor marijuana possession, which landed him with a six-month county jail term.
- Also in 2019, he was convicted of felony bail jumping and misdemeanor obstructing and was given one year in the county jail.
- Last August, he was convicted of felony fleeing/eluding and sentenced to a year in the county jail.
Court records indicate that the three most current sentences were run concurrently.
Gun used in robbery
The criminal complaint in the 2006 armed robbery case stated the victim and her three children were robbed at gunpoint July 19 at about 11:02 p.m.
In that case, Massey told police he was with several other individuals, including one who had a black BB gun that "looked real." The group was walking when they saw the victim, and one of the men said he wanted to "stick" someone, which meant to rob someone.
Massey told investigators that man was the person who robbed the victim, but eventually admitted he had done it. The victim gave him two phones and $3, the complaint states.
In the 2014 case, Massey struck a female during an argument that left her with about a 2-inch long cut above her left eyebrow. The complaint states he punched the victim with a closed fist and then bit her left finger.
Massey most recently was convicted last March of felony fleeing/eluding after he led Kenosha police on a high-speed chase during a traffic stop in the 2400 block of 48th Street.
The complaint states speeds reached 80 mph, and after officers terminated the chase, Massey struck a tree at the corner of 43rd Street and Sixth Avenue. Witnesses stated he was seen running from the scene, and the vehicle was resting on a tree, with the driver's door open, the keys in the ignition and both airbags deployed.
