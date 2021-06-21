Shooting victim turns up at local hospital following gunfire on Kenosha's north side

Gunfire on the city’s north side resulted in a shooting after a victim later turned up at Kenosha area hospital Monday night.

The shooting occurred at 6:12 p.m. following reports of multiple shots fired in the area of 38th Avenue and 45th Street, according to Lt. Desiree Farchione of the Kenosha Police Department. Farchione said the victim suffered injuries that were not life threatening.

“It was a shots fired (incident) and the subject was struck,” she said. “The public is not in any danger.”

According to police, the man apparently transported himself to the hospital. His condition was not immediately known. No suspects were in custody as of late Monday and the incident remains under investigation.

