Silver Lake man charged after making death threats

A Christmas Day call to a residence in Silver Lake in response to death threats ended with eight criminal charges filed against a 44-year-old Sliver Lake man.

Charles R. Jackson of the 200 block of Fourth Street is charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, solicitation of straw purchasing of a firearm and possession of THC.

Jackson, who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond imposed by Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating, also is charged with misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon, mistreating animals, two counts of disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The felony charges carry a possible maximum prison term of nine years, six months in prison, 10 years extended supervision and a total fine of $45,000.

Jackson is due back in court Tuesday for an 8:45 a.m. preliminary hearing before Keating.

According to the criminal complaint:

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a village residence, and while they stood outside an apartment could hear yelling and screaming.

Police talked to a woman, who had a large scratch on her neck. The woman stated that Jackson was drunk and had brass knuckles. Jackson exited the residence, and police found the brass knuckles in his possession.

The woman told police that in September or October, Jackson told her he needed another gun, but she stated she knew he could not own one because of a previous felony conviction. She said he told her that she needed to sign paperwork because he bought one for $300. The woman also stated she signed the paperwork “because she was afraid if she did not sign it, the defendant would go buy something bigger and more dangerous,” the complaint states.

Police learned that on Christmas Eve, the defendant became upset at one point and punched his pitbull with a closed fist, stating, “He bit me.” The woman stated the dog had not bit him, and she tried to protect it from Jackson, and that’s when the dog became protective and aggressive toward the defendant.

A neighbor told police she heard the defendant yell, “I’m going to get my gun, go upstairs and shoot them,” then stated, “My bad, I mean I’ll shoot them in the arm,” after he learned police had been called. Police also were provided a recording of the incident by another witness.

That same woman stated she knew Jackson had access to a firearm, because about month earlier, he had been highly intoxicated, reached into his waistband and pulled out a silver handgun.

During a search of the residence, police found 0.5 grams of marijuana in a small glass jar, along with multiple glass pipes with a burn residue, the complaint states.

The defendant told police that his neighbors had threatened to call the police on him about an hour before they arrived, and that they had previously threatened to kill him and his family, so he bought a gun and a dog.

Jackson, who admitted to being a convicted felon, denied owning the gun and said it was registered to another person. The officer noted, though, that during the interview the defendant referred to the gun as being “his,” and stated “where’s my gun” and “my gun better be at my house.”

Court records show that Jackson was convicted in 2011 of felony hit-and-run causing injury and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

