Silver Lake man charged in home invasion

An elderly Silver Lake woman returned home from shopping last week to a rather unwelcome surprise.

What she found was that a 28-year-old male had allegedly broken into her house, was lying on her couch in nothing but his underwear, playing on her IPad and eating her food.

And as a result, Corey M. Spek, now faces six criminal charges, including a felony count of burglary, in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Spek, who is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond, will return to court Wednesday for an adjourned initial appearance.

The burglary charge carries a maximum fine of $25,000 and 12 years, six months in prison. Spek also faces misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and resisting an officer.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were dispatched to the residence Thursday, and when they located the defendant — who was being held at bay by a neighbor with an unloaded shotgun — he did not have any shirt or shoes on.

As a deputy approached Spek at gunpoint, he allegedly yelled "Shoot me!" toward the officer. After a brief struggle, police were able to take him into custody.