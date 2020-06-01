Silver Lake man charged in home invasion

An elderly Silver Lake woman returned home from shopping last week to a rather unwelcome surprise.
What she found was that a 28-year-old male had allegedly broken into her house, was lying on her couch in nothing but his underwear, playing on her IPad and eating her food.
And as a result, Corey M. Spek, now faces six criminal charges, including a felony count of burglary, in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Spek, who is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond, will return to court Wednesday for an adjourned initial appearance.
The burglary charge carries a maximum fine of $25,000 and 12 years, six months in prison. Spek also faces misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and resisting an officer.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were dispatched to the residence Thursday, and when they located the defendant — who was being held at bay by a neighbor with an unloaded shotgun — he did not have any shirt or shoes on.
As a deputy approached Spek at gunpoint, he allegedly yelled "Shoot me!" toward the officer. After a brief struggle, police were able to take him into custody.
Spek was visibly upset and stated that he had helped build the house, which he said was owned by his grandfather. He also stated that his great grandmother, the victim, owned the house and that he was there to check on her.
Police searched the defendant's vehicle and found marijuana, a glass pipe and multiple diabetic-type needles and pens.
The victim stated she had gone shopping, and when she came home, she noticed that entry had been forced into the residence. She also told police the television, which she had turned off, was on in the living room.
When she confronted the defendant, the woman stated he kept changing his name and told her he was at his grandmother's house. The victim told Spek he was not her grandson, and at that time, he began picking up his belongings that were scattered around the house.
Because she was unsure if he was taking her items, the woman stated she called her neighbor, who arrived and held him at gunpoint until police arrived.
The neighbor described the defendant as being "on something" because of his erratic and irrational behavior. After the neighbor told the woman to call the police, Spek allegedly threw a bag that appeared to contain pill bottles on the porch and began playing his guitar.
Police also recovered $9,107.25 in cash from the defendant's shorts, according to the complaint. The leafy substance they seized tested positive for 4.8 grams of marijuana.
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
historic photos
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.